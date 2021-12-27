'Harry Potter 20th Anniversary': release date, cast and trailer for the reunion special

The much-anticipated retrospective of the Harry Potter film franchise is mere days away.

The special was first announced in November, coinciding with the 20th anniversary since the release of the first film in the series, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone in some countries).

Since then, reports surrounding Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts have begun appearing at a dizzying rate, so it's quite easy to lose track of the details and not know what to expect.

Here’s everything you need to know about the reunion special.

When and where will the 'Harry Potter' reunion be broadcast?

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary will be released at midnight on January 1 on HBO Max in the US, and be shown on OSN Streaming at 12.01pm the same day in the UAE.

Who will be in the reunion?

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary brings back the cast from the film series including its three stars: Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson.

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint will come together for the one-off HBO Max special. Photo: HBO

Other cast members set to appear include Robbie Coltrane, who played Hagrid, Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix Lestrange), Gary Oldman (Sirius Black), Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom), director Chris Columbus, as well as more stars from the eight movies.

Where does it take place?

The reunion takes place in the original Hogwarts boarding school sets that were featured in the first film, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, released in November 2001.

What will be discussed?

The special will feature in-depth interviews with key cast members as they share their favourite memories from the eight-film series.

“This iconic film series touched the hearts and the imagination of so many around the globe in a way that’s never been done before," said Nick Forward, chief digital and content officer at OSN.

"With this retrospective Harry Potter special of the year, fans can relive some memorable moments and magic spells.

"We get an exclusive glimpse behind-the-scenes that made us all fall in love with the three main characters: Harry, Hermione and Ron."

Why is JK Rowling not in the reunion special?

Those hoping JK Rowling will be appearing in the reunion may be disappointed. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the author will only be seen through archival footage, and will not make an appearance herself in the special.

Rowling made controversial remarks on transgender issues last year. It is not clear whether those remarks are related to her absence.

What's special about the anniversary date?

While the special commemorates 20 years since the film franchise began, it also marks a decade since the release of the final film, Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows Pt 2.

Are there any other 'Harry Potter' events happening?

The TV special is one of several 20th-anniversary events planned by Warner Bros, including a TV quiz contest for Potter fans hosted by Dame Helen Mirren, which will include cameo appearances by some of the cast as well as celebrity fans including comedians Pete Davidson and Jay Leno.

If you’re feeling like you need to brush up on your Wizarding trivia or simply see the films anew, the entire Harry Potter film collection will also be made available on OSN Streaming.