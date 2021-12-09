Hogwarts Express with Dior furnishing goes viral ahead of 'Harry Potter Anniversary' event

There can't be many Harry Potter fans who haven't imagined themselves riding on the Hogwarts Express to get to school. As far as the school-run goes, it certainly beats sitting in the back of the car or on a noisy school bus.

But what if the ride from London's King Cross Station Platform 9¾ and Hogsmeade Station was given a futuristic makeover? After all, the Hogwarts Express is a rather old-fashioned British locomotive which looks more in tune with the 19th century, not the 21st.

But now Harry Potter fans have been given a look at how the train could appear in a more modern age – with the help of technology.

A video created by artist Iskander Utebayev and posted on his Instagram page (@bat.not.bad) has gone viral, gaining hundreds of thousands of likes. He already has 1.3 million followers.

The video was created to coincide with the forthcoming Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts TV special, which will air on HBO Max on New Year’s Day.

The video on Instagram was accompanied by the words: "Two decades of Magic. Harry Potter 20th Anniversary. My special design of The Hogwarts Express interior / electric locomotive with panoramic view. Magicverse."

Music star Craig David was among the admirers, commenting: "You’re beyond talented bro."

The creation shows a train interior in great contrast to the usual Hogwarts Express. The seating compartments set off a corridor are replaced by an open plan carriage with huge windows allowing light to pour in.

Leather-looking chairs and sofas are accompanied by Christian Dior cushions in what appears to be a luxurious ride, with Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry growing nearer in the background.

'Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts'

The cast of the Harry Potter films are set to reunite for a one-off special to mark 20 years since the first film was released. A teaser video revealed that Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson, the trio who played Harry, Ron and Hermione will return.

Other stars including Ralph Fiennes (Lord Voldemort), Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix Lestrange) and Gary Oldman (Sirius Black), will also be part of the reunion.

The event will feature in-depth interviews with key cast members as they share their favourite memories from the eight-film series.

