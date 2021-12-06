First trailer for 'Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts' special released

The cast of Harry Potter is set to reunite for a one-off special to mark 20 years since the first film was released.

A new teaser for Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, which will air on HBO Max on New Year’s Day, was revealedon Monday, confirming that Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson, the trio who played Harry, Ron and Hermione will return.

While the 50-second trailer gives little away, it starts with someone reading a Daily Prophet newspaper, with a front page headline saying: “Special edition: Hogwarts welcomes back alumni”.

It also sees Robbie Coltrane, who played Hagrid in the franchise; Matthew Lewis, who played Neville Longbottom; and Mark Williams, who played Arthur Weasley, receive invitations to Hogwarts.

The familiar Harry Potter music plays, as the trailer pans to a busy platform 9¾, the invisible station at London’s Kings Cross station where the Hogwarts Express departs.

Other stars including Ralph Fiennes (Lord Voldemort), Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix Lestrange) and Gary Oldman (Sirius Black), will also be part of the reunion.

The special will see the cast reminisce about the Harry Potter films, based on the books by JK Rowling, which are among the most successful film franchises ever made. It will feature in-depth interviews with key cast members as they share their favourite memories from the eight-film series.

Rowling, however, is notably absent from the special. While the author will feature in archive footage that will be shown, it's unclear whether her controversial comments about transgender issues in 2020 were the reason for her absence.

The special also marks 10 years since the release of the final film, Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows Pt 2.

The TV special is one of several 20th-anniversary events planned by Warner Bros, including a TV quiz contest for Potter fans hosted by Dame Helen Mirren, which will include cameo appearances by some of the cast as well as celebrity fans including comedians Pete Davidson and Jay Leno.