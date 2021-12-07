Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif wedding: what we know about their big day

Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are expected to tie the knot on Wednesday in a lavish three-day celebration at a luxury resort in Rajasthan, India.

Photographers have been camped for days outside the Six Senses Fort Barwara, a converted 14th-century fort once owned by a Rajasthani royal family, with each drip of images of A-list guests feeding the media frenzy in India.

Both with massive fan followings, Kaushal and Kaif have never worked in a film together and neither of them has spoken openly about their relationship – although they've been considered a couple since they were spotted at a dinner in Mumbai in 2019.

Read more Bollywood star Varun Dhawan shares photographs of his wedding to Natasha Dalal

Celebrations are set to begin on Tuesday with the sangeet ceremony, a pre-wedding musical party in which traditionally both the bride and groom's families showcase dance performances. The couple are then expected to tie the knot on Wednesday, followed by a reception on Thursday.

Indian media reported that the guest list will be limited to 120 people, owing to Covid-19 restrictions, with everyone required to be vaccinated and PCR tested prior to their arrival.

Director Kabir Khan, a close friend of Kaif's, and his wife, actress Mini Mathur, were photographed leaving Mumbai airport. So were actress Neha Dhupia and her actor husband Angad Bedi as well as actress Raveena Tandon. Singer Gurdas Maan, who was also pictured at the airport, will reportedly perform at the wedding. On Monday, Kaif's family members were also photographed arriving at the Jaipur International Airport.

Who is Katrina Kaif?

Katrina Kaif arrives in Jaipur. Pallav Paliwal for The National

Born to a Kashmiri father and an English mother in Hong Kong, Kaif was working as a model in London when filmmaker Kaizad Gustad cast her in his 2003 film Boom. While the film did poorly at the box office, it nevertheless introduced Kaif to Mumbai's glamour world, leading to a spate of modelling assignments and film offers. Her breakthrough came with the 2005 hit Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, also starring Salman Khan, who she would go on to date.

Kaif, 38, has since established herself as one of the most commercially successful actors in Bollywood, beloved by fans for her looks and dance moves. In 2013, she was ranked ninth on Forbes' list of India's best-known entertainers with an estimated annual income of $8.5 million.

Who is Vicky Kaushal?

Vicky Kaushal arriving in Jaipur ahead of his wedding. Pallav Paliwal for The National

The son of an action choreographer for Bollywood films, Kaushal, 33, made his debut in the 2012 film Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana. But it was his role in acclaimed 2015 film Masaan that would turn him into a star. Kaushal then followed it up with critically lauded performances in films such as Raman Raghav 2.0 (2016), Love per Square Foot (2018), Raazi (2018) and the 2019 blockbuster Uri: The Surgical Strike.

The in-demand actor recently shot a travelogue in Abu Dhabi.

"I'm very excited to share a sneak peak of Finding Vicky, a show about my unforgettable trip," the actor said, sharing a clip of his three-day visit to the city on Saturday. The show will air on Zoom TV soon.

The wedding venue

A two-and-a-half-hour drive from Jaipur International Airport, the Six Senses Fort Barwara is a converted 14th-century fort with more than 700 years of history. Located next to the Barwara Lake, with views of the Chauth ka Barwara Temple, which sits atop a hill, the resort includes two palaces, two original temples and 48 suites within the fort walls. Guests have the options of three restaurants with menus that emphasise locally sourced ingredients.

The property faces the village of Barwara to the west and a forest to the east. The famed Ranthambore National Park, known for its tigers, is a 30-minute drive away.

Prices for suites at the Six Senses Fort Barwara start from Dh3,122 per night.