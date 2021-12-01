15 films and series streaming in December: from 'Money Heist' to 'Emily in Paris'

A new month brings with it a new crop of films and series to streaming services, and the year looks set to finish on a high.

From the long-awaited second instalment of season five of 'Money Heist', to Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence-starring blockbuster Don't Look Up, here are some of the shows and films to look out for this month ...

‘The Power of the Dog’, Netflix – December 1

Rancher Phil Burbank (Benedict Cumberbatch) is closed to the possibility of love, instead inspiring fear and awe in those around him. When his brother, George, (Jesse Plemons) brings home a new wife (Kirsten Dunst) and her son, Phil torments, with unexpected consequences.

‘Harlem’, Amazon Prime Video – December 3

Writer Tracy Oliver of Girls Trip fame returns to screens with a new comedy series called Harlem. It follows four stylish and ambitious female friends in New York City as they navigate life, careers and relationships.

‘Money Heist’, Netflix – December 3

Fans of Money Heist have been patiently waiting for the second instalment of season five of Money Heist, and the time is almost here. Set to drop on Friday, the stakes couldn’t be higher for the Professor, as he races to get the gold, and his team, out of the bank before the authorities get in.

‘Our Beloved Summer’, Netflix – December 6

This new Netflix series follows two former flames who made a successful documentary together in high-school as they get pulled back together. The South Korean romantic comedy stars Choi Woo-shik, Kim Da-mi, Kim Sung-Cheol and Roh Jeong-eui.

‘How To Ruin Christmas: The Funeral’, Netflix – December 10

The follow up to last year’s How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding will drop on December 10, and follows Tumi as she finds herself caught in the middle of yet another family drama, this time centred around an unexpected death. This South African comedy stars Busi Lurayi, Thando Thabethe and Yonda Thomas.

‘The Unforgivable’, Netflix – December 10

A convicted murderer (Sandra Bullock) grapples with life after being released from prison into a society that won’t forgive her, as she desperately searches for the little sister she was forced to leave behind.

‘The Expanse’, Amazon Prime Video – December 10

The sixth and final season of The Expanse begins with the solar system at war, as Marco Inaros and his Free Navy continue to launch devastating asteroid attacks on Earth and Mars. Dubbed “the most epic season yet”, it features war, loss, secret missions and the rise of a new power on a distant planet.

‘Encounter’, Amazon Prime Video – December 10

Starring Riz Ahmed, Octavia Spencer and Rory Cochrane, Encounter follows a decorated Marine as he goes on a rescue mission to save his two young sons from a mysterious threat.

‘The Future Diary’, Netflix – December 14

Netflix is rebooting this popular Korean reality series, in which two people who have never met before are cast to live out a romantic storyline by following a diary. Their semi-fictional exchange, based on the casts' own words, takes them through an experience that could ultimately influence how they view one another, in the hope of love blossoming.

‘The Witcher’, Netflix – December 17

Henry Cavill returns as monster-hunting Geralt of Rivia for season two of The Witcher, out on December 17. The show’s many timelines were aligned at the end of season one, suggesting the next instalment may be a little easier to follow. Netflix has kept much of the plot of season two under wraps, although fans are expecting Geralt and orphaned princess Ciri to cross paths with Yennefer of Vengerberg.

‘The Grand Tour Presents: Carnage A Trois’, Amazon Prime Video – December 17

In this second lockdown special, Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May take a dive into French car culture. A road trip starting in the Welsh hills leads to a hair-raising mountain climb, bomb defusals, propeller powered cars, helicopter stunts and a jaw dropping climax.

‘Being the Ricardos’, Amazon Prime – December 21

Academy Award-winning writer and director Aaron Sorkin’s lates drama, Being the Ricardos, stars Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem, whose complex romantic and professional relationship is rocked by shocking personal accusations, a political smear and cultural taboos.

‘Emily in Paris’, Netflix – December 22

After settling into her new French life in Paris, with more than a few faux-pas along the way, Emily and friends head down to the French Riviera for a trip to Saint-Tropez. Expect more fashion, more drama and, more romance.

‘The Silent Sea’, Netflix – December 24

This new South Korean sci-fi series follows a group of astronauts on a perilous 24-hour mission on the Moon, as they try to retrieve samples from an abandoned research facility steeped in classified secrets. Starring Gong Yoo, Bae Doona and Lee Joon, the series is an adaptation from the 2014 short film The Sea of Tranquility, written and directed by the Choi Hang-yong.

‘Don't Look Up’, Netflix – December 24

Starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, Don’t Look Up is set to be one of Netflix’s biggest blockbusters of the year. The film follows two astronomers as they attempt to warn humankind of a planet-killing comet hurtling toward Earth. However, they struggle to get the attention of a busy society, until it’s too late.