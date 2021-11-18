Bollywood star Preity Zinta and her husband welcome twins via surrogacy

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta and her husband Gene Goodenough are now parents. The star, 46, took to social media to announce that she and her husband have welcomed twins into the family through surrogacy.

“Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene and I are overjoyed and our hearts are filled with so much gratitude and with so much love as we welcomed our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family,” the star posted on Twitter.

“We are very excited about this new phase in our lives. A heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses and to our surrogate for being part of this incredible journey. Loads of love and light – Gene, Preity, Jai and Gia,” she added.

The star – who has been in hits such as Kya Kehna and Dil Se - married Goodenough, a financial analyst, in 2016. These are their first children.

The tweet has been inundated with responses from fans congratulating the new parents.

The couple are often spotted in Dubai. Most recently, they were at the Dubai International Stadium on October 25 to watch the T20 World Cup. Zinta is a co-owner of IPL cricket team the Punjab Kings.

Zinta isn't the first Bollywood star to announce that she is has welcomed a child via surrogacy. Other stars to have used surrogates to add to their families include Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Karan Johar.