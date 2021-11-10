'House of Gucci' premiere: Lady Gaga and cast dress to impress in London

When arriving for a premiere of a film about one of the world's great fashion pioneers, you must dress to impress – and the stars who descended on the red carpet in London last night did not disappoint.

Lady Gaga brought her star power to London on Tuesday for the premiere of drama House of Gucci, her second major film role for which she said she stayed in character for nine months, to play the wife of a murdered heir to the Italian fashion dynasty.

The Born This Way singer spread her wings as she arrived at the Odeon at Leicester Square wearing a sheer purple dress complete with a dramatic cape.

The singer and actress, known for her daring and eccentric outfits, paired the piece with fishnet tights and platform boots, repeatedly throwing her cape in the air for the cameras.

Co-stars Salma Hayek, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons and Adam Driver also walked the red carpet at the event in Leicester Square.

Hayek, who is also in the new Marvel film Eternals, plays Giuseppina "Pina" Auriemma, a self-styled mystic, in the Ridley Scott-directed feature, which focuses on the world-famous Gucci fashion family, and the events leading up to the March 1995 murder of Maurizio Gucci, which, at her trial in 1998, ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani (played by Lady Gaga) was found guilty of arranging.

Hayek wore a floor-length gown cinched at her waist and completed the outfit with a necklace and matching bracelet.

Leto, who stars as Paolo Gucci, was among the first to arrive on the carpet. The Oscar-winner also walked the catwalk for Gucci at the brand's fashion show in Hollywood last week.

Quote I had a romantic relationship with my character, Patrizia Lady Gaga

He opted for a teal velvet suit although he eschewed wearing a shirt and carried a clutch bag shaped like a heart.

"Make-up and hair took about six hours," he told Reuters, saying he had looked to Gucci's current creative director Alessandro Michele, among others, for inspiration for his accent.

"When you hear the voice, you can hear Alessandro in there too," he said.

When asked about reports of her staying in character for 18 months, Gaga said on the red carpet: "I really feel in some ways that my process has been sensationalised into something but I don't like to lie about my work and my process. So what I will say is this: I'm a romantic when it comes to art."

The role follows her critically-acclaimed performance in A Star Is Born, for which she won an Oscar for Best Original song for Shallow and a Best Actress nomination.

"I had a romantic relationship with my character, Patrizia," she said. "I had a romantic relationship with the script and I dove headfirst into this world because she's nothing like me... I don't know where 18 months came from. Nine months, yes, but double that, I don't know."

House of Gucci hits UK cinemas on Friday, November 26 and in the UAE it will screen on Wednesday, November 24

- Additional reporting by PA and Reuters