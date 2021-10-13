'Taken' director's Emirati action film 'Al Kameen' is based on a true story

The director of hit Liam Neeson film Taken, Pierre Morel, will helm an Emirati action flick set to release later this year.

Called Al Kameen (The Ambush), the film is based on the true story of a daring mission by a group of Emirati soldiers who set off to rescue their compatriots trapped by rebel fighters in a mountainous valley.

Entertainment company Image Nation Abu Dhabi, which is co-producing the film with AGC International, an arm of AGC Studios in the US, released a teaser for Al Kameen on Wednesday. The 42-second action-packed clip shows Emirati soldiers in the midst of a fierce gun battle as insurgents surround them.

Written by Brandon Birtell (Furious 7) and Kurtis Birtell (Medal of Honour) in close consultation with the soldiers involved in the real-life ambush situation that inspired the plot, Al Kameen was entirely shot in the UAE. It is one of the biggest Arabic language feature films produced in the GCC with more than 400 cast and crew, Image Nation Abu Dhabi said. The lead cast is made up of all Emirati actors including Marwan Abdulla Saleh, Khalifa Albhri, Khalifa Al Jassem and Mohammed Ahmed.

Image Nation Abu Dhabi said a team of Emirati filmmakers and cultural consultants were also involved in the production.

'Al Kameen' was entirely shot in the UAE with a team of 400 cast and crew. Photo: Image Nation Abu Dhabi

Morel's 2008 film Taken starred Neeson as an ex-CIA agent who mercilessly hunts down human traffickers who've kidnapped his daughter and her friend while on holiday in France. The film was a massive global hit, raking in $226.8 million against a production budget of $25 million. The French director's last film was the Jennifer Garner vigilante action film Peppermint, released in 2018.

Besides Emirati films, Image Nation Abu Dhabi has produced a number of award-winning features including the Oscar-winning 2011 drama The Help and the Denzel Washington-starrer Flight in 2012.

Al Kameen will be released in UAE theatres and across the region later this year.

