Tunisian director Leyla Bouzid is rewriting what it means to be a Muslim boy in the West

For Tunisian filmmaker Leyla Bouzid, screening her second feature film A Tale of Love and Desire had been a long time coming. It was ready before the start of the pandemic, but only screened at the Cannes Film Festival this month. Bouzid decided to wait a year rather than show it elsewhere.

A Tale of Love and Desire is about the education of a sensitive and shy man, Ahmed (Sami Outalbali), 18, a French-born man of Algerian descent who meets the outward and bubbly Farah (Zbeida Belhajamor) at the Sorbonne University, where they are taking an Arabic literature course. Farah has come from Tunisia to study at the famous Paris institution. More outgoing, she begins pursuing the reticent young man as he tries to live a life of what his parents and peers have told him is that of a good Muslim. They buy books together, go to cafes and parties, study in the university library, and Ahmed even invites Farah for Christmas dinner with his family.

The story is told from Ahmed's perspective. "I wanted to present the image of a young man, who is shy, withdrawn and timid," says the director. "It is something that is missing from onscreen representations of reality. Whereas in real life, there are many men like that."

Quote I wanted there to be a meeting between a Tunisian girl who comes from an Arabic country, and a young man who is from an immigrant family assimilated in the West, but who sees himself as part of Arabic culture Leyla Bouzid, Tunisian filmmaker

While French society views both protagonists as Arabs, Bouzid uses the film to show the differences between them in their attitudes, outlooks and experience. It's the conundrum at the heart of the film: how can someone born in France and who's never been to their homeland be the same as someone who grew up in North Africa?

"I wanted there to be a meeting between a Tunisian girl who comes from an Arabic country, and a young man who is from an immigrant family assimilated in the West, but who sees himself as part of Arabic culture, even if he only has a loose idea of what this means," Bouzid says.

"If they had met in Tunisia, there would not have been this division between them," she continues. The film captures the feeling that many have when they grow up as first or second-generation immigrants: that they are part of two cultures and are unsure of which one they belong to, taking bits from here and there to suit how they can best manage their lives. Ahmed's idea of Arab culture is not a lived experience; it's one passed on to him by stories from his parents and peers.

Tunisian film director Leyla Bouzid arrives for the Kering Women In Motion Awards on July 11, 2021. ABACA via Reuters

The director, whose first film, As I Open My Eyes, debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2015 to huge acclaim, was born in Tunisia in 1984 and came to France to study at the Sorbonne. However, she distances herself from the idea that this new project is autobiographical. "Of course, my story is closer to that of Farah, but it's not me. I never lived this type of love story, and I didn't do any Arabic literature course; there are a lot of things that have been invented."

It took Bouzid two-and-a-half years to write the script. She wanted to look at how desire has been presented in Arab culture over the centuries. "My background is from an Arabic culture, and I think there is a grand tradition of discussing love in this culture that unfortunately in the past few years has appeared less and less."

Casting was crucial. Bouzid saw Outalbali on French television and immediately thought he had the look and demeanour to play Ahmed. For Farah, there was an audition process in Tunisia. "When I saw Zbeida Belhajamor, I thought 'this is someone who could be troubling for a man'."

Belhajamor had acted in one film before, playing a teenager in the 2018 film Ors El-Chouk, but this would be her first serious acting part. Bouzid flew the actress to France to meet the actor, to see if they had chemistry. "Immediately, there was a fascination there, and I didn't want to lose that. So, I decided that, until the camera was rolling, I would keep them apart. There were no rehearsals or readings."

Bouzid may have been busy, working on this film and its premiere, as well as looking after her son aged 4 throughout the pandemic, but she's still managed to write another script. She's not ready to reveal more about that project just yet, however. All she'll say is it's a family drama set in Tunisia, and we have no doubt it'll be just as riveting as her other work.

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

If you go Flying Despite the extreme distance, flying to Fairbanks is relatively simple, requiring just one transfer in Seattle, which can be reached directly from Dubai with Emirates for Dh6,800 return. Touring Gondwana Ecotours’ seven-day Polar Bear Adventure starts in Fairbanks in central Alaska before visiting Kaktovik and Utqiarvik on the North Slope. Polar bear viewing is highly likely in Kaktovik, with up to five two-hour boat tours included. Prices start from Dh11,500 per person, with all local flights, meals and accommodation included; gondwanaecotours.com

