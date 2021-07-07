Film AlUla makes its debut at Cannes Film Festival to promote Saudi site as movie location

Representatives from Al Ula’s newly established film agency arrived at Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday for the event’s opening day.

Film AlUla is attending the prestigious festival for the first time, to promote international film and TV production in the historic Al Ula region in the north-west of Saudi Arabia.

The agency, which launched earlier this year at the Berlinale, also announced its new facilities, which can house up to 150 film crew, and include production offices, an outdoor cinema and recreational facilities.

Jabal Al Fil (or Elephant Rock) in Al Ula. Courtesy Discovery Channel

The first phase of construction is under way, with accommodation set to be available on site by the end of 2021.

Film AlUla will present its facilities to filmmakers at the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival, which began on Tuesday in the south of France.

The agency says its objective at the festival is to connect the international film industry with the Al Ula region, and showcase it as a “truly unique and exciting film destination”.

With its rocky terrain and untouched landscapes, which have never before appeared on the big screen, Al Ula is already becoming an attractive filming location for local productions and documentary makers.

Earlier this year, the Discovery Channel made a one-off documentary, entitled The Architects of Ancient Arabia, which offered a behind-the-scenes look at a group of architects who were trying to piece together the site’s 3,000-year history, and unlock its past secrets.

Local Saudi production Noura, directed by Tawfiq Al Zaidi and partly financed by the Film Commission at the Ministry of Culture, will also shoot some scenes in Al Ula.

Cannes Film Festival officially opened on Tuesday evening, with the premiere of Leos Carax’s Annette, starring Marion Cotillard and Adam Driver.

The festival will run until Saturday, July 17.

Emergency phone numbers in the UAE Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

MIDWAY Produced: Lionsgate Films, Shanghai Ryui Entertainment, Street Light Entertainment

Directed: Roland Emmerich

Cast: Ed Skrein, Woody Harrelson, Dennis Quaid, Aaron Eckhart, Luke Evans, Nick Jonas, Mandy Moore, Darren Criss

Rating: 3.5/5 stars

