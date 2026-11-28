There comes a point in most children’s lives when they realise their parents had a life before they came along. In Disney’s new animated film Hexed, that discovery comes with a little more magic than most.

The film, now showing in UAE cinemas, follows a teenager who discovers she is a witch and finds her way into a hidden realm called Hexe. Her mother follows her there, but she already knows her way around. It is the place she left behind years earlier, along with a secret she has kept from her daughter.

Hailee Steinfeld voices the headstrong Billie, who has spent years chafing against her mother’s rules. Rashida Jones plays Alice, the cautious parent whose reasons for keeping her daughter close are gradually revealed as they make their way through Hexe together.

By the end of their adventure, a twist changes how Billie sees her mother – and how Alice sees herself.

Jason Hand, who directed the film with Wish's Fawn Veerasunthorn, says the relationship gave the filmmakers a chance to explore a tension he knows well as a parent.

“There’s always this debate between giving complete freedom to somebody to allow them to be themselves and protecting them,” Hand tells The National.

He remembers feeling differently when he was younger. “As a parent, I fully understand. But I also remember feeling like, as a teenager, I didn’t understand why my parents were making all these rules for myself, even though I was crazy just like Billie.”

From left, director Jason Hand, Rashida Jones, Hailee Steinfeld, Jodie Foster and Fawn Veerasunthorn attend the premiere of Hexed. Getty Images Show caption: From left, director Jason Hand, Rashida Jones, Hailee Steinf…

Co-director Josie Trinidad describes the film as a kind of buddy story, with Billie and Alice gradually realising they have more in common than they thought.

That relationship took time to find: an early concept for the film followed a mother and son, but Hand says the conflict between them did not feel quite right.

The filmmakers switched the young protagonist to a teenage girl, bringing experiences from women on the team into focus, including Trinidad and screenwriter Dana Ledoux Miller. Hand says the change gave the relationship a tension the film could build around, while leaving room for the characters to reconnect.

A third generation is part of the story, too. Hand says the filmmakers were thinking about the maiden, mother and crone, figures that appear in mythology, when developing the family at the centre of Hexed.

What happens at the end of Hexed?

Hexed is in cinemas now across the Middle East. Photo: Disney Show caption: Hexed is in cinemas now across the Middle East. Photo: Disne…

Warning: Spoilers follow

When Billie arrives in Hexe, she learns of a prophecy about a flying witch who will complete a spell and change the realm. Since Billie can fly, she seems to be the person everyone has been waiting for.

It turns out that the chosen witch is her mother. Alice had powers of her own as a child, but her mother, Queen Celeste, voiced by Jodie Foster, stole them and used them. Alice later fled Hexe, determined to protect Billie from Celeste.

Once Billie learns what happened, she helps Alice break the curse. Alice completes the spell, giving the people of Hexe the ability to fly. Celeste is defeated and Alice becomes queen.

The revelation helps Billie understand her mother’s fear. Alice knows what it is like to have her powers taken away and wants to save her daughter from the same fate. But the bracelet she gives Billie to suppress her magic also keeps her from discovering an essential part of herself.

Celeste stole Alice’s powers to use them herself and Alice suppressed Billie’s to protect her. Their motives are different, but Celeste’s actions have shaped the way Alice raises her daughter – and left Billie with questions she cannot answer until she understands her mother’s past.

There is a familiar version of a story like this: a younger generation breaks free of the restrictions it has inherited, while the older one is left behind. In Hexed, Billie gets the chance to discover who she is, but Alice gets that chance, too. The future she was denied has not passed her by.

Trinidad says the filmmakers wanted Billie to see Alice as a person beyond her role as a parent.

“They’re flawed. They’re imperfect. They make mistakes, but they want the best for you,” she says.

That recognition goes both ways. As Billie begins to understand what her mother has lived through, Alice comes to see what her daughter needs from her. Their bond becomes a source of strength for them both.

“Once they truly see each other, and they’re open and honest, that’s what sort of unlocks both of their potential,” Trinidad says. “They empower each other.”

Hand says the story also allows Billie to recognise what her mother has done for her. Alice has spent years protecting her daughter. By the end, Billie can help Alice reclaim something she lost long before Billie was born. It is a chance for Alice to become the person she might have been all along.

Hexed is now showing in cinemas across the Middle East