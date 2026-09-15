Netflix's Physical 100: Italy eliminations – Who's out, who's still in and what are the challenges?

From Olympic champions to rugby players, fighters and celebrities, 100 contestants entered the arena in Physical 100: Italy, hoping to prove they have the ultimate physique and stamina to face gruelling fitness challenges.

The Italian spin-off of Netflix's hit South Korean reality competition Physical: 100 had its premiere on September 11, with the first three episodes immediately cutting the field from 100 contestants to 40.

Among those taking part are swimming great Federica Pellegrini, Olympic diver Tania Cagnotto, former international rugby player Mirco Bergamasco, Olympic gymnastics champion Jury Chechi, kickboxer and television personality Elisabetta Canalis, former rugby player Alvise Rigo and content creator Luis Sal.

But, as with the original series, sporting pedigree and celebrity offer no protection once the challenges begin.

Here is who's still competing, who's been eliminated and how the challenges have unfolded.

What is the format of Physical 100?

In the show, 100 men and women known for their physical prowess compete in a series of challenges testing strength, endurance, speed, agility, strategy and mental resilience. There are no separate men's and women's categories, meaning contestants can compete directly against each other regardless of gender.

For Physical 100: Italy, locally titled Physical Italia: da 100 a 1, the contestants range in age from 22 to 60, and come from a variety of sporting backgrounds. Netflix said more than 1,000 potential contestants were interviewed before the final 100 were selected.

The line-up includes Olympians, MMA fighters, bodybuilders, CrossFit and Hyrox athletes, as well as competitors from swimming, rugby, gymnastics, kickboxing, triathlon, wrestling and American football.

Contestants are eliminated as the challenges progress until only one is crowned the winner.

What's at stake?

The 100 contestants are competing for a €100,000 ($118,000) prize. Winners of the original South Korean series, which has completed two seasons, received 300 million won ($210,000).

What happens in the first challenge?

Contestants are suspended above a swimming pool and must support themselves for as long as possible, in a test of grip and stamina. Photo: Netflix Show caption: Contestants are suspended above a swimming pool and must sup…

The competition begins with all 100 contestants entering the Hall of Busts, where they are each represented by a sculpture of their torsos.

The first challenge tests one of the central ideas behind Physical 100: different body types can have very different advantages depending on the task.

In the endurance test, contestants are suspended above a swimming pool and must support themselves on a structure for as long as possible, testing their grip and upper-body strength as well as their stamina.

It is a challenge seemingly tailor-made for former gymnast Chechi. Nicknamed the Lord of the Rings after dominating the still rings discipline during his career, he sails through the test on Physical 100: Italy. Breakdancer Mattia Schinco also makes it look easy, even doing push-ups as others struggle to hold on.

Kickboxer and television personality Elisabetta Canalis in the first challenge. Photo: Netflix Show caption: Kickboxer and television personality Elisabetta Canalis in t…

But it is CrossFit athlete Elisa Fuliano who emerges victorious, outlasting the entire field by staying on the bar for more than one hour and 27 minutes.

At the other end of the leader board, the challenge proves particularly difficult for 156kg strongman Andrea Invernizzi, powerlifter Mauro Oldani, bodybuilder Gabriele Di Via and skeleton racer Valentina Margaglio, who are among those to fall into the pool early on.

Unlike similar preliminary challenges in previous editions of Physical 100, however, this one carries immediate consequences. The bottom 20 contestants are eliminated, leaving 80 to continue in the competition.

What is the one-on-one challenge?

Content creator Luis Sal, right, in a one-on-one duel with powerlifter Filippo Pici. Photo: Netflix Show caption: Content creator Luis Sal, right, in a one-on-one duel with p…

The second major test will be familiar to fans of Physical: 100. The remaining 80 contestants are divided into two groups, with those in the top 40 given the chance to choose their opponents for a one-on-one duel in one of two arenas. One tests speed and agility, while the other focuses on strength and endurance.

The rules are simple: the contestants have three minutes to fight for possession of a ball. Whoever has it when the timer runs out wins, while the loser is eliminated.

The duels produce some surprising results. Olympic champion Chechi, for example, makes a costly choice when he picks MMA fighter Ivano Salerno for a showdown in the agility arena. Salerno proves nimble on his feet and eventually wears down Chechi, bringing one of the show's most decorated sporting careers to an unexpectedly early end.

Jury Chechi, right, faces-off MMA fighter Ivano Salerno in a one-on-one duel. Photo: Netflix Show caption: Jury Chechi, right, faces-off MMA fighter Ivano Salerno in a…

In a controversial move, gymnast Andrea Cingolani chooses bodybuilder Beatrice Beni as his opponent. The physically smaller Beni proves no match for Cingolani, whose victory earns him boos and “villain” status from the other contestants.

Content creator Sal and TV personality Canalis suffer a similar fate after being chosen by considerably bigger opponents. Sal proves no match for powerlifter Filippo Pici, while Canalis loses to CrossFit champion Fuliano in another lopsided duel.

By the end of the one-on-one contests, 60 of the original 100 competitors are eliminated, leaving just 40 still in the competition.

What happens next?

After two largely individual stages, the competition will begin to shift towards teamwork.

The 40 remaining contestants must now consider not only their own strengths, but also those of the people around them as teams begin to form.

That could change the competition considerably. A contestant who is exceptionally strong or fast may be less valuable in a challenge requiring balance across several physical disciplines, while team selection and strategy become increasingly important.

The next challenges are also expected to draw inspiration from sporting contests associated with ancient Greece, continuing the gladiatorial aesthetic of the Italian series.

When are new episodes of Physical 100: Italy released?

Physical 100: Italy is made up consists of eight episodes released across four Fridays.

Episodes one to three were released on September 11. Episodes four and five arrive on September 18, followed by episodes six and seven on September 25.

The eighth and final episode will be released on October 2, when the winner of Physical 100: Italy will be revealed.