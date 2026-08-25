Physical 100: Mexico - meet the athletes taking on Netflix's gruelling challenge

Mexico is the latest country to get a spin-off of Netflix's hit Physical: 100 franchise. The South Korean reality show, known for its gruelling fitness challenges, brings together 100 competitors to test their strength, endurance, agility and mental resilience.

Titled Habilidad Fisica: 100 – Mexico, the series will premiere on September 16 and is the second country-specific adaptation of the format after Italy, which debuts on September 11. The franchise has also spawned Physical: Asia, which pitted teams from eight countries against one another.

Several other international versions of the format are have also been announced, including for the US and Sweden.

What is the format of Physical: 100?

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The 100 contestants on the show, both women and men, are known for their physical prowess and come from various sporting disciplines. They include Olympians, MMA champions, bodybuilders and CrossFit athletes.

Contestants are put through contests that test their strength and endurance. For instance, in Hanging Challenge – the first competition in season one – contestants were required to hang from a bar raised above water for as long as they could, with the highest scorers earning special privileges.

In the Death Match Challenge, which has appeared in multiple seasons, contestants wrestle one-on-one in an arena to gain possession of a ball within a stipulated time frame to proceed to the next round.

With participants eliminated after each challenge, the last person walks home with prize money of 300 million Korean won ($210,000) in the original Physical: 100.

The first two seasons of Physical: 100 were both won by CrossFit athletes: Woo Jin-yong and Amotti.

Who's in Physical 100: Mexico?

Similar to the South Korean version, 100 competitors from all walks of life will battle through gruelling physical challenges to determine who will emerge as Mexico's ultimate warrior. Contestants include three Mexican wrestlers – Mistico, Atlantis Jr and Soberano Jr – as well as Hyrox athletes Karen Lara, Alberto Castaneda, Mariona Caballero and Aldo Marquez.

They will be joined by Olympians including swimmer Miguel de Lara, wrestlers Ambar Garnica and Brandon Diaz, sprinter Ceci Tamayo and CrossFitters Luis Mora, Roldan Goldbaum and Marian Meza.

Strongman Uriel Gutierrez and gymnasts Alexa Moreno and Daniel Corral will also be among the contestants.

“Mexico’s best athletes take on the ultimate physical challenge. Who do you think will make it all the way to the end?” the Netflix Latin America Instagram account teases.

Physical 100: Mexico premieres on Netflix on September 16