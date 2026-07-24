Silo season three, episode four review: Apple TV thriller kicks into high gear

Warning: this article contains spoilers

If the first three episodes of Silo season three were about expanding its mysteries, episode four finally begins cashing in on some of that suspense. The questions remain as tantalising as ever, but there is a new urgency to the storytelling as characters across the two timelines find themselves running out of time.

Episode four is the season's most propulsive yet. Rather than simply teasing answers, Silo starts moving its pieces into place, raising the stakes while reminding viewers that the closer its characters come to the truth, the more dangerous their world becomes.

Episode three ended with The Algorithm and Camille Sims (Alexandria Riley) concluding that Juliette Nichols (Rebecca Ferguson) had become an existential threat to Silo 18. Episode four wastes no time following through on that chilling decision, opening with an attempted assassination. Juliette is no longer just searching for answers; she is now fighting to stay alive.

Forced to flee through the silo she once helped protect, Juliette becomes a fugitive in her own home as she continues her desperate search for Lucas Kyle (Avi Nash), the one person who may finally hold the answers behind the show's biggest mysteries. Along the way she receives welcome help from Shirley (Remmie Milner), one of her closest allies in Mechanical before her memories were erased.

Rebecca Ferguson as Juliette Nichols in Silo season three. Photo: Apple TV Info

Even with much of her past stripped away, Ferguson's Juliette displays the vulnerability and resilience that have made her such a compelling protagonist, making it easy to understand why so many people are willing to risk everything to help her.

Meanwhile, the Washington storyline in the Before Times continues to gather momentum with Ashley Zukerman as Congressman Daniel Keen and Jessica Henwick as journalist Helen Drew sharing an easy chemistry that gives the political conspiracy genuine emotional weight.

As they continue investigating the botched Iran mission that left Daniel's sister Charlotte Keene (Jessica Brown Findlay) as its only survivor – yet robbed of any memory of what happened – they edge ever closer to the truth. But their investigation is abruptly derailed when a shadowy figure warns them they are “endangering something very important” before offering each of them something in exchange for their silence, creating the first real fracture in the partnership.

Remmie Milner as Shirley in Silo season three. Photo: Apple TV Info

Just when it appears their search has reached a dead end, an unexpected call from Daniel's Pentagon contact, Sam, offers fresh hope. After digging into the evidence they supplied, Sam claims to have uncovered something they “won't believe”, another tantalising breadcrumb that pushes the conspiracy into even murkier territory.

One of Silo's greatest strengths this season has been how naturally the two timelines now complement one another. Rather than feeling like separate stories, each continually enriches the other, with discoveries in Washington giving greater meaning to events inside the silo and vice versa. Every revelation feels like another piece falling into place.

The episode closes with Juliette uncovering a hidden route into the silo's mysterious void, where she comes face to face with someone we have been led to believe was gone for good – a perfectly judged cliffhanger that delivers a genuine surprise.

Silo season three episode four Starring: Rebecca Ferguson, Remmie Milner, Ashley Zukerman, Jessica Henwick Director: Aric Avelino Rating: 4.5/5

Four episodes in, Silo season three has found another gear. The pace is quickening, the dangers are becoming more immediate and the walls separating its many secrets are beginning to crack, leaving plenty of irresistible mysteries still waiting to unfold across the remaining six episodes.