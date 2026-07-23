A Toxic Love Story review: Netflix's twist-filled true-crime documentary keeps you guessing

Appearances can be dangerously deceptive in Netflix's latest true-crime documentary, A Toxic Love Story. What begins as a tale of jealousy and obsession turns into something far more disturbing, with every new twist challenging your instincts about who deserves your sympathy.

Director Alexandra Lacey presents the shocking real-life case with confidence, blending police bodycam footage, interrogation videos, call recordings and inventive dramatisation into a film that unfolds with the pace of an edge-of-your-seat thriller.

Rather than relying on conventional interviews alone, Lacey weaves the evidence into a documentary that feels less like a retrospective and more like a story unfolding in real time. Even viewers familiar with the broad outline are likely to find themselves second-guessing their assumptions as details emerge.

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At the centre of the story is a love triangle. Michelle Hadley moves into a shared California condo after beginning a relationship with US Marshal Ian Diaz. When their relationship sours, Ian starts a new life with Angela Connell four months later.

Shortly after, Diaz and Connell begin receiving anonymous emails, threatening messages and increasingly disturbing allegations, turning their lives upside down. As the evidence mounts, we are led to believe that all of this was the work of a jealous Hadley.

Angela Connell and Ian Diaz in A Toxic Love Story. Photo: Netflix Info

For much of its first half, A Toxic Love Story leans into this version of events. The media covering the case, law enforcement and, by extension, the audience are all encouraged to question Hadley's innocence, a narrative that ultimately leads to her arrest.

But things are not as straightforward as they appear.

Hadley, who emerges as the documentary's emotional heart, appears on camera to tell her side of the story, completely shifting its tone around the halfway mark. Engaging and composed, she recounts events with a mixture of vulnerability and dry humour, giving the film an emotional anchor just as the case becomes increasingly bewildering. Her perspective transforms what could have been a lurid tabloid-style mystery into something far more human.

Michelle Hadley emerges as the documentary's emotional heart. Photo: Netflix Info

Lacey also deserves credit for resisting the temptation to overcomplicate an already extraordinary story. The twists are allowed to emerge naturally, making each revelation feel earned rather than manufactured.

The film's cleverest trick is how it places viewers in the same position as investigators and journalists, encouraging them to draw conclusions from incomplete information. As assumptions harden into certainty, every subsequent revelation leads to another twist.

A Toxic Love Story Starring: Michelle Hadley, Angela Connell, Ian Diaz Director: Alexandra Lacey Rating: 4/5

Fans of Netflix hits such as The Tinder Swindler and Unknown Number: The High School Catfish will find plenty of familiar ingredients here: online deception, shocking twists and stranger-than-fiction revelations. Yet A Toxic Love Story ultimately distinguishes itself by looking beyond the headlines.

Rather than simply asking who committed the crime, it explores why so many people were willing to believe one version of events in the first place. It's an unsettling reminder of how quickly public opinion can harden around an incomplete story – and one of Netflix's most compelling true-crime documentaries this year.