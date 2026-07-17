Silo season three, episode three review: Memory becomes a deadly weapon

Warning: this article contains spoilers for season one and two

Memory, long treated as one of Silo's many mysteries, becomes a powerful and deadly weapon in the third episode of season three. From generations of silo residents denied any knowledge of their past, to Mayor Juliette Nichols (Rebecca Ferguson) and US naval aviator Charlotte Keene (Jessica Brown Findlay) having their memories deliberately suppressed, forgetting has never been accidental.

Now across two timelines, characters are no longer simply searching for answers; they are fighting over who gets to remember what.

Episode two closed on an unsettling image: barrels of vitamin D being hauled up Silo 18's massive staircase. Earlier conversations between IT chief Camille Sims (Alexandria Riley) and the bunker's omnipresent artificial intelligence system, The Algorithm, revealed that a “full reset” of the silo remains a very real possibility should Mayor Nichols recover the memories she brought back from beyond its walls.

Since Silo began, viewers have known that generations of residents possess little understanding of their own history, with the origins of the underground communities remaining one of the series' biggest unanswered questions. Episode three makes it increasingly clear that this ignorance must be maintained at all costs.

Alexandria Riley as IT chief Camille Sims in Silo. Photo: Apple TV Info

Having stepped into Bernard Holland's (Tim Robbins) role as head of IT, Camille has evolved from a secondary figure into one of the show's most compelling characters. She brings an icy conviction to the role, portraying a woman willing to sacrifice almost anything in the name of preserving order, even as her husband Robert Sims (Common), Judicial's head of security, begins questioning how far she is prepared to go to maintain the status quo.

While Ferguson remains the emotional anchor of the series, season three wisely allows Riley considerably more room to shine. The moral compromises she makes become every bit as compelling as Juliette's search for answers.

Jessica Henwick as reporter Helen Drew, and Ashley Zukerman as Congressman Daniel Keene. Photo: Apple TV Info

Juliette, meanwhile, edges closer to reclaiming her stolen memories. Convinced that former IT worker Lucas Kyle (Avi Nash) survived the events of season two, she believes he holds the key to unlocking what she has forgotten. After discovering a hidden vault revealing the existence of 51 silos and a central command centre, Lucas was warned that sharing what he knew would activate something called The Safeguard – a chilling fail-safe potentially placing the entire silo at risk.

Episode three stops short of explaining what that means, but it continues to nudge viewers towards what increasingly feels like the series' true endgame.

Beyond the silo's bunker, the Before Times storyline also gathers momentum. Congressman Daniel Keene (Ashley Zukerman) and journalist Helen Drew (Jessica Henwick) join forces to uncover the truth behind the disastrous Iran mission that left Daniel's sister, Charlotte, the lone survivor, albeit with severe memory loss.

Silo season three episode three Starring: Rebecca Ferguson, Alexandria Riley, Avi Nash Director: Michael Dinner Rating: 4/5

By the episode's closing moments, The Algorithm concludes that Juliette herself has become the greatest threat to Silo 18 after secretly rejecting the memory-suppressing drugs. If stability must be protected at all costs, the episode ominously suggests her fate may now be sealed.

Episode three still doesn't answer many of the season's biggest questions, but it dramatically raises the cost of asking them.