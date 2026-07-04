Loved Netflix's I Will Find You? Here's every Harlan Coben thriller on TV and film

If you've already raced through Netflix's latest thriller, I Will Find You, and are wondering what to watch next, the good news is there's plenty more where that came from.

The latest adaptation of Harlan Coben's bestselling novel has once again propelled the American author to the top of Netflix's charts. I Will Find You hit No 1 globally for English-language shows, with more than 34 million views for the week ending June 28.

It continues an extraordinary run that has turned Coben's twist-filled mysteries into one of the world's most successful screen franchises. Coben has sold more than 75 million books worldwide, building a reputation for page-turning stories packed with disappearances, family secrets, false identities and shocking final twists. Those ingredients have translated remarkably well to television and film, even as many other bestselling authors have struggled to make the jump from page to screen.

Much of that success stems from Netflix's landmark 2018 deal to adapt 14 of Coben's novels into series and films. Since then, viewers around the world have binged everything from The Stranger and Stay Close to Fool Me Once, Missing You and now I Will Find You.

Not every screen adaptation has been produced by Netflix, nor is every project based on one of Coben's novels. Alongside adaptations of his books, he has also created original series directly for broadcasters and streamers, including The Five, Safe and Lazarus. His stories have also been adapted by filmmakers and television producers in France, Spain, Poland, Argentina and beyond.

Here's every Harlan Coben story adapted for film and television.

Tell No One

Francois Cluzet, left, and Kristin Scott Thomas in Tell No One. Photo: Europa Corp Info

Book: 2001

Film: 2006 (French)

This French-language film stars Francois Cluzet as a doctor whose world is turned upside down when he receives evidence suggesting his wife, believed murdered eight years earlier, may still be alive. Directed by Guillaume Canet, it won four Cesar Awards and helped introduce Coben's stories to international audiences.

No Second Chance

Book: 2003

TV series: 2015 (French)

Platform: TF1 / Netflix in some territories

The first television adaptation of one of Coben's novels, this six-part French thriller follows a doctor who wakes from a coma after being shot in the back to discover that her husband has been murdered and her baby daughter kidnapped. With the police treating her as a suspect, she takes matters into her own hands, launching a desperate search for her daughter and the truth behind the attack.

The Five

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Book: Original story (not based on a novel)

TV series: 2016

Platform: Sky One (UK)

Created directly for television, The Five was written by Coben and follows four friends whose lives are upended when DNA evidence suggests a boy who disappeared two decades earlier – the younger brother of one of the group – may still be alive. The series helped prove that Coben's signature blend of mystery, suspense and emotional drama could work just as well on screen as it did on the page.

Just One Look

Book: 2004

TV series: 2017 (Polish)

Platform: Netflix

Set in Warsaw, Poland, Just One Look follows Greta, whose life is upended when a disturbing photo mysteriously surfaces that may be connected to the disappearance of her husband, Jacek. As Greta digs into what happened, she confronts buried truths, past traumas and her own hazy memory to save her husband.

Safe

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Book: Original story (not based on a novel)

TV series: 2018

Platform: Netflix

Another original television creation, Safe, stars Michael C Hall as a widowed surgeon whose teenage daughter vanishes. The mystery exposes dark secrets lurking beneath the surface of an affluent gated community.

The Stranger

Richard Armitage in The Stranger. Photo: Netflix Info

Book: 2015

TV series: 2020

Platform: Netflix

Often considered one of Coben's strongest adaptations, The Stranger begins when a mysterious woman reveals a secret that destroys a seemingly perfect marriage. What follows is a labyrinthine conspiracy involving murder, blackmail and multiple disappearances.

The Woods

The Woods was adapted into a Polish series. Photo: Netflix Info

Book: 2007

TV series: 2020 (Polish)

Platform: Netflix

The story, relocated to Warsaw, follows a prosecutor who, while investigating a murder, discovers evidence that may be linked to the disappearance of his sister 25 years earlier.

The Innocent

The Innocent was adapted in Spanish in 2021. Photo: Netflix Info

Book: 2005

TV series: 2021 (Spanish)

Platform: Netflix

A man whose life was shattered by an accidental killing finally appears to have rebuilt everything, until a mysterious phone call threatens to expose long-buried truths.

Gone for Good

Gone for Good is another French adaptation. Photo: Netflix Info

Book: 2002

TV series: 2021 (French)

Platform: Netflix

A French-language thriller centred on a man haunted by the deaths of both his brother and girlfriend. When another disappearance occurs years later, old wounds are reopened and long-hidden secrets emerge.

Stay Close

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Book: 2012

TV series: 2021

Platform: Netflix

One of the most popular English-language adaptations, Stay Close follows three strangers whose lives become intertwined through a decades-old cold case. Richard Armitage, a regular presence in the Coben universe, stars.

Hold Tight

Book: 2008

TV series: 2022 (Polish)

Platform: Netflix

This Polish adaptation explores parental fears in the digital age when a teenager disappears after the death of a friend. The investigation reveals just how little parents know about their children's online lives.

Shelter

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Book: 2011

TV series: 2023

Platform: Prime Video

One of the few recent adaptations not produced by Netflix, Shelter is based on the first novel in Coben's young-adult Mickey Bolitar series. A teenager investigates the disappearance of a classmate while uncovering dark family secrets.

Fool Me Once

Joanne Lumley as Judith, left, and Michelle Keegan as Maya in Fool Me Once. Photo: Netflix Info

Book: 2016

TV series: 2024

Platform: Netflix

Perhaps the biggest Coben adaptation to date, Fool Me Once became one of Netflix's most-watched shows after its release. Michelle Keegan stars as a woman who believes she sees her murdered husband alive on a nanny cam.

Missing You

Rosalind Eleazar as Kat, ;eft, and Ashley Walters as Josh in Missing You. Photo: Netflix Info

Book: 2014

TV series: 2025

Platform: Netflix

A detective discovers her former fiance on a dating app more than a decade after he vanished without explanation. The search for answers draws her into a much larger conspiracy.

Caught

Book: 2010

TV series: 2025 (Argentinian)

Platform: Netflix

An investigative journalist probing the disappearance of a teenage girl finds herself caught in a case that challenges everything she believes.

Lazarus

Sam Claflin as Joel Lazarus, left, and Bill Nighy as Dr Jonathan Lazarus in Lazarus. Photo: Prime Video Info

Book: Original story (not based on a novel)

TV series: 2025

Platform: Prime Video

Coben co-created this psychological thriller with Danny Brocklehurst. Sam Claflin stars as a forensic psychiatrist who returns home after his father's suspicious death and is drawn into a mystery involving long-buried secrets, unsolved murders and visions of people he knows to be dead.

Run Away

Run Away begins as a family drama but expands into a sprawling mystery thriller. Photo: Netflix Info

Book: 2019

TV series: 2026

Platform: Netflix

A father searches for his missing daughter after spotting her living rough and seemingly trapped in a dangerous cult-like world. Like many of Coben's stories, what begins as a family drama soon expands into a sprawling mystery.

I Will Find You

Sam Worthington as David Burroughs in I Will Find You. Photo: Netflix Info

Book: 2023

TV series: 2026

Platform: Netflix

The latest adaptation stars Sam Worthington as a man serving a life sentence for murdering his son. When evidence emerges suggesting the child may still be alive, he escapes prison in search of the truth. It marks Coben's 13th collaboration with Netflix.