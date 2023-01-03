Cesar Awards to ban those facing sexual misconduct allegations

The Cesar Awards, France's version of the Oscars, will ban anyone who is being investigated for allegations of sexual misconduct. The news was announced ahead of the ceremony set to take place next month.

This was done over fears of protests at the event after it was revealed that rising French actor Sofiane Bennacer is being investigated by police on two allegations of rape and one of violence. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Bennacer, 25, made the shortlist for Best Newcomer for his role in Les Amandiers (Forever Young), a film about young students at a prestigious performing arts academy in France who learn to navigate the ups and downs of art and love. However, his name was removed from the list of nominations in November.

Protesters against film director Roman Polanski took to the streets near the venue for the Cesar Awards in Paris. Reuters

This change follows a backlash in 2020 when Roman Polanski, wanted in the US for statutory rape, won Best Director for An Officer and a Spy. Although Polanski did not attend the ceremony, his win prompted several walkouts, including from Best Actress nominee Adele Haenel from Portrait of a Lady on Fire — as well as a reorganisation of the Cesar Academy.

Read more Our predictions for the 2023 Academy Awards

"By respect for victims (even alleged ones in the case of an indictment or a non-definitive sentence) it has been decided to not highlight people who are either indicted or sentenced for acts of violence, notably sexual or sexist violence," the organisation said, noting this included "presumed" victims in cases under investigation.

The body said it will discuss eventual long-term changes to eligibility rules during a vote which will take place during the first half of the year.

France's national film awards, the Cesar Awards are held in Paris every year. The 48th Cesar Awards will take place on February 24 and will give out an honorary award to American director David Fincher.