Sheikh Zayed Road and other Dubai landmarks feature in new Jack Ryan: Ghost War film starring John Krasinski

The alleys of Al Seef, futuristic silhouette of One&Only One Za'abeel, Dubai Marina’s waterfront and the city's desert landscapes all feature prominently in Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Ghost War, the latest instalment in the long-running espionage franchise that had its global premiere on Prime Video on Wednesday.

The film, shot in Dubai in early 2025 in collaboration with the Media Council and Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, also features scenes filmed at Emirates Towers, Gate Avenue district in the Dubai International Financial Centre and Burj Park, showcasing the emirate’s blend of historic districts, modern architecture and desert terrain.

The action thriller follows a CIA analyst-turned-operative, played by John Krasinski, as he reunites with former colleagues to uncover a rogue black-ops network known as Starling. The mission spirals into a globe-spanning conspiracy involving betrayal within the intelligence community and a covert operation that threatens international stability.

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Krasinski reprises his role as Jack Ryan alongside franchise addition Sienna Miller and returning cast members Wendell Pierce and Michael Kelly.

The Jack Ryan franchise is based on the bestselling novels of late American author Tom Clancy, whose political thrillers helped define the modern espionage genre.

Since the character appeared in the 1984 novel The Hunt for Red October, Jack Ryan has been portrayed on screen by actors including Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck and Chris Pine before Krasinski took over the role for Prime Video’s television adaptation in 2018.

The original series, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, ran for four seasons and became one of Prime Video’s flagship action dramas, blending geopolitical conflicts with globe-trotting espionage and large-scale action sequences filmed across multiple countries.

Ghost War is a continuation of the TV series and the sixth film and third reboot of the Jack Ryan series overall.

Early reviews have been mixed to positive. The Guardian described the film as “watchable” and praised its continuity with the television series, while Decider called it a “smart, engaging extension” of the franchise that understands its audience, despite criticism that the plot occasionally falls into familiar genre territory.

From left: Sienna Miller as Emma Marlowe, Wendell Pierce as James Greer and John Krasinski as Jack Ryan in Undated film still from Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Ghost War. Photo: Prime Video Info

According to Dubai officials, the latest feature further highlights the emirate’s growing role in international entertainment production.

“Dubai continues to strengthen its position as a major destination for film production through a long-term vision focused on building an advanced media ecosystem,” said Mona Ghanem Al Marri, vice chairwoman and managing director of the Dubai Media Council and director general of the Government of Dubai Media Office.

Issam Kazim, chief executive of Dubai Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing and chairman of Dubai Film Development Committee, said the collaboration with Amazon MGM Studios helped showcase the “seamless integration of entertainment, tourism and culture” in Dubai.

The emirate is one of five international locations seen in the production, with local filming supported by Dubai Police, the Roads & Transport Authority, Dubai Municipality and Emirates airline.

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Ghost War is now streaming on Prime Video