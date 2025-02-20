Dubai teases Jack Ryan thriller as John Krasinski poses by Burj Khalifa

Filming for the upcoming <i>Jack Ryan</i> movie, starring John Krasinski, has concluded in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai/" target="_blank">Dubai</a>, the Dubai Media Council confirmed on Thursday. A teaser photo posted on social media shows <i>The Office </i>star with Dubai’s Burj Khalifa in the background. The movie, produced by Amazon MGM Studios, is being directed by Andrew Bernstein and will feature scenes shot in the emirate. Its release date has not yet been confirmed. Its release will be in addition to a number of cinematic works previously filmed in the emirate, the Dubai Film and Games Office added.