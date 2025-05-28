The Karate Kid: All seven films and TV shows ranked from worst to best

After recapturing the zeitgeist with the successful six-season Netflix series Cobra Kai, the Karate Kid saga is returning to cinemas this weekend. Titled Karate Kid: Legends, the legacy sequel will feature original star Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso as well Jackie Chan as Mr Han.
The film, directed by Jonathan Entwistle (I Am Not Okay with This), also stars Ben Wang as the new karate kid, along with Ming-Na Wen and Joshua Jackson. Ahead of the release of the film, we look at how all the films and shows rank on IMDb, from worst to best – and what we think of them.
The Next Karate Kid (1994)
IMDb rating: 4.6/10
Starring: Pat Morita, Hilary Swank, Michael Ironside, Walton Goggins
Writers: Robert Mark Kamen, Mark Lee
While it has largely been forgotten, there was an attempted Karate Kid reboot before the 2010 reboot. Starring Hilary Swank, the film also saw the return of Pat Morita’s Mr Miyagi. The movie was a box office bomb, barely recouping its $12 million budget.
Our take: If you remember the feeling of accidentally renting the wrong film from the video store, this film encompasses that feeling. Swank shows a huge amount of promise that she later fulfilled in her successful career, but on the whole, it's an unnecessary and disposable effort that pales in comparison to the original.
The Karate Kid animated series (1989)
IMDb rating: 5.0/10
Starring: Pat Morita, Robert Ito, Janice Kawaye, Joey Dedio
Writers: Dorothy Middleton, Michael Maurer
As with many popular 1980s children's films, The Karate Kid also received a 13-episode animated series adaptation. However, unlike others from that era such as The Real Ghostbusters and Beetlejuice, it has largely been forgotten. The show was significant for having Morita narrate nearly every episode, though Mr Miyagi was played by Robert Ito. The events of the show are not considered canon, and despite not finding popularity on release, it has garnered a cult fanbase since.
Our take: Frankly, I didn’t know this existed until today. Watching an episode on YouTube, I can see why few tuned in. But it is charming and has that unmistakable late-1980s sheen.
The Karate Kid Part III (1989)
IMDb rating: 5.3/10
Starring: Pat Morita, Ralph Macchio, Robyn Lively
Writer: Robert Mark Kamen
The third film in the Daniel LaRusso trilogy follows a revenge plot by the villain from the first film, John Kreese. Despite waning interest in the series, the film still more than doubled its $12 million at the box office.
Our take: The film is a mostly satisfying conclusion to the series, but shouldn't be watched on its own. John G Avildsen, who also directed Rocky, does an admirable job in maintaining the charm through each installment.
The Karate Kid Part II (1986)
IMDb rating: 6.1/10
Starring: Pat Morita, Ralph Macchio, Danny Kamekona
Writer: Robert Mark Kamen
In a direct follow-up to the first film, LaRusso and his sensei Mr Miyagi travel to Okinawa, Japan, so Mr Miyagi can bid farewell to his dying father. While there, LaRusso falls in love and makes new enemies in the process. Riding on the coattails of the popular first film, the sequel made more than $115 million at the box office against a $12.5 million budget.
Our take: The Karate Kid sequel does not get the appreciation it deserves. Its nowhere near as good as the first, and it is a rehash for the most part, but it enriches the overall story by fleshing out Mr Miyagi's character.
The Karate Kid (2010)
IMDb rating: 6.2/10
Starring: Jackie Chan, Jaden Smith, Taraji P Henson
Writers: Christopher Murphey, Robert Mark Kamen
After lying dormant for years, the Karate Kid series returned with a reboot starring Will Smith’s son, Jaden, in 2010. Set in China, it also starred martial arts legend Jackie Chan in the sensei role. The film has a lot of the same beats as the original, changing some aspects to fit the cultural shift from Japan to China. But the film was a huge success, raking in more than $359 million at the global box office.
Our take: The Karate Kid reboot succeeded in introducing the series to a new generation. The star power of Chan and the surprisingly successful casting of relatively unknown Jaden Smith made for an enjoyable film experience.
The Karate Kid (1984)
IMDb rating: 7.3/10
Starring: Pat Morita, Ralph Macchio, Elisabeth Shue, William Zabka
Writers: Christopher Murphey, Robert Mark Kamen
Director Avildsen spun an inspirational yarn with the release of The Karate Kid. A young Ralph Macchio stars as Daniel LaRusso, a teenager who moves with his single mother to a new town and encounters difficulties in integrating. Morita earned an Academy Award nomination for his role as Mr Miyagi in this film.
Our take: Most millennials remember the first time they watched the original Karate Kid film. Alongside films such as Back to the Future and ET, The Karate Kid is a seminal experience, one that should be shared with each subsequent generation.
Cobra Kai (2018-2025)
IMDb rating: 8.4/10
Starring: Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Xolo Mariduena, Courtney Henggeler, Lewis Tan
Writers: Christopher Murphey, Robert Mark Kamen
When Cobra Kai arrived on Netflix in 2018, not many people would have expected it to reach six seasons and 65 episodes, and create a legion of new fans. The show revived the story of the original karate kid LaRusso and his rivalry with Zabka’s Johnny Lawrence.
The show is different from the original films, though, in that we are looking at the situation from Lawrence’s point of view. For years after the original’s release, many theorised that LaRusso was the actual bully for his actions against Lawrence. Cobra Kai indulges in this theory and gives Lawrence the space to showcase his experience.
Our take: Cobra Kai uses the nostalgia for the 1980s film to present a different understanding of people’s experiences, and how circumstance can dictate one’s moral position.