Egyptian director Mohamed Sami announces surprise retirement

After 15 years of career success with series such as<i> Esh Esh</i> and <i>Seed El Nass, </i>director Mohamed Sami announced his retirement from the TV industry yesterday. On Facebook, the Egyptian director wrote: “This year, I presented my last television works, with which the world of series is being bid farewell. “After a long journey of about 15 years, I presented everything I could to make the Arab audience happy, and achieved successes with the many stars, and the audience was always encouraging me in this long journey, whether through actions or by voting in the major artistic surveys.” The announcement comes in the middle of Ramadan, as Sami's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2025/02/18/ramadan-2025-tv-series/" target="_blank">latest Ramadan series</a> streams on Shadid. <i>Esh Esh </i>stars<i> </i>Mai Omar, Maged El Masry, Hala Sedki and Shimaa Seif, and tells the story of a young woman forced into a life of being a dancer. The series looks into her past to uncover why her life has ended up the way it has. His first big hit was <i>Adam </i>in 2011, and other notable works include <i>The Prince</i> (2020) and Jaafar El Omda (2023). Speaking of his work in his announcement, Sami added: “I fear the audience getting bored of my style and ideas … Continuing on the same path can lead to losing the essence of creativity, which I never want to happen.” Sami also revealed his future plans in his post, including two years of travel and learning. <i>Esh Esh is currently streaming on Shahid</i>