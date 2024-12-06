Egyptian actress Yousra with Hollywood stars Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas at the opening ceremony of the Red Sea International Film Festival. Photo: Red Sea Film Festival
Egyptian actress Yousra with Hollywood stars Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas at the opening ceremony of the Red Sea International Film Festival. Photo: Red Sea Film Festival

Culture

Film & TV

Hollywood comes to town as Red Sea Film Festival opens in Jeddah

American A-listers rub shoulders with Bollywood and Arab celebrities at glitzy opening ceremony

James Mottram

December 06, 2024