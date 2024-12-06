Hollywood comes to town as Red Sea Film Festival opens in Jeddah

“Miss Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas!” the voice of the compere boomed as the Hollywood power couple strode down the red carpet on Thursday at the opening of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion-beauty/2024/12/06/red-sea-film-festival-2024-red-carpet-celebrities/" target="_blank">Red Sea International Film Festival</a>. Ordinarily, Jones and Douglas might be the stars of the show. But this was one of those opening ceremonies packed with A-list guests. If you didn’t know better, you’d think half of Hollywood was here to catch some winter sun in Saudi Arabia. Hosted by the Lebanese-Australian actress and dancer Daniella Rahme and Saudi filmmaker Hakeem Jomah, the show in Jeddah’s <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art-design/2023/12/24/jeddah-balad-al-fan/" target="_blank">Al Balad district</a> lived up to the festival’s branding: “The new home of film.” A beaming Will Smith – his reputation seemingly repaired after his <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film/2022/03/28/most-memorable-oscars-moments-ever-from-will-smiths-slap-to-jennifer-lawrences-fall/" target="_blank">infamous Oscars slap</a> – sat alongside Vin Diesel, who was invited on stage by his <i>Fast and the Furious</i> co-star Michelle Rodriguez to collect an award for his popular characters. “What is so iconic about a tree?” said Diesel, in good spirits, alluding to his role as Groot in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2023/05/01/guardians-of-the-galaxy-vol-3-review-an-adventure-full-of-heart-and-humour/" target="_blank"><i>Guardians of the Galaxy</i></a> movies. In truth, the stars who’d packed their bags for Jeddah were a curious assortment. Michelle Yeoh, the Oscar-winner from <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2023/03/12/why-i-wish-everything-everywhere-all-at-once-was-released-when-i-was-younger/" target="_blank"><i>Everything Everywhere All At Once</i></a>, sat alongside Cynthia Erivo, who had come clearly still in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/11/20/wicked-review-a-stunning-cinematic-adaptation-unashamed-of-its-musicality/" target="_blank"><i>Wicked</i></a> mode, with a bright green dress and ultra-long nails. <i>Desperate Housewives</i>’ Eva Longoria, looking fabulous in all gold, introduced Indian actor <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film/2022/08/11/laal-singh-chaddha-backlash-is-aamir-khan-being-targeted-because-hes-muslim/" target="_blank">Aamir Khan</a>, one of three guests who received honorary awards. Talk about random. But at least Longoria sounded convincing that she knew who the star of <i>Lagaan</i> actually was. The other slightly unusual awards went to two female stars: Britain’s Emily Blunt and Egyptian actress <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/egypt/2022/01/25/egypts-film-stars-rally-behind-mona-zaki-amid-perfect-strangers-remake-controversy/" target="_blank">Mona Zaki</a>. Earlier in the day, Blunt visited the festival’s cultural centre for an "in conversation" event, with one member of the audience even dressing up as Mary Poppins (the role Blunt reprised in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film/review-mary-poppins-returns-is-practically-terrible-in-every-way-1.809797" target="_blank"><i>Mary Poppins Returns</i></a>). Over the next eight days, the festival will host further career-covering Q&As with some of the aforementioned, including Yeoh, Longoria and Erivo, although the highlight for film fans will surely be the appearance of Michael Mann, the veteran director of epic crime saga <i>Heat</i>, which will screen at the festival. There were some technical hitches on the night – more than once, the autocue prompt was beamed onto the screen in the adjoining cinema where most of the media had gathered to watch the ceremony unfold. Jury president <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/11/21/red-sea-film-festival-2024-film-schedule-spike-lee/" target="_blank">Spike Lee</a>, wearing his trademark beret, gave a speech, movingly recalling his first time in the region when he shot a scene for his epic <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film/from-the-message-to-malcolm-x-10-films-featuring-positive-and-accurate-portrayals-of-islam-1.1197434" target="_blank"><i>Malcolm X</i></a>. He then introduced his fellow jury members, actors Minnie Driver and Daniel Dae Kim and Egyptian filmmaker Abu Bakr Shawky. Struggling to pronounce her name, Lee mistakenly referred to Turkish actress Tuba Buyukustun as his fellow “brother”, before hastily changing it to “sister”. Lee and co will oversee 16 films in completion over the festival, a promising-looking line-up from across the region and beyond. “Hollywood can only do so much,” said Lee, who repeatedly called the festival's selection as “the future of cinema”. That may be wishful thinking, but the point was well made. In four years, the festival has become a leading supporter of cinema in the Middle East, while the Red Sea Fund has become a force in financing Arab and African film projects. Opening with Saudi-Egyptian co-production <i>The Tale of Daye’s Family</i>, the festival then welcomed revellers to a glitzy open-air party, with musical performances and DJs playing into the night. Like the rest of this curtain-raiser, it was an ostentatious display of wealth. But then again, that’s always what happens when Hollywood comes to town.