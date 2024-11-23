Baghdad Messi tells the story of an Iraqi boy with an unwavering passion for football who loses his leg in a terrorist attack. Photo: Bram Goots
Baghdad Messi tells the story of an Iraqi boy with an unwavering passion for football who loses his leg in a terrorist attack. Photo: Bram Goots

Culture

Film & TV

Six films to watch as Arab Cinema Week returns to Dubai

This year's line-up at Cinema Akil highlights pertinent stories around the region, including war, colonisation and female pioneers

Evelyn Lau
Evelyn Lau

November 23, 2024

The Arts Edit

A guide to arts and culture, from a Middle Eastern perspective

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      The Arts Edit