From left, Star Trek Beyond director Justin Lin with stars Chris Pine and Simon Pegg during the film's press conference at Burj Al Arab in 2015. Jeffrey E Biteng / The National
From left, Star Trek Beyond director Justin Lin with stars Chris Pine and Simon Pegg during the film's press conference at Burj Al Arab in 2015. Jeffrey E Biteng / The National

Culture

Film & TV

Timeframe: When the cast of Star Trek Beyond were beamed down to Dubai

The city was heavily featured in the 2016 sci-fi film, standing in as a metropolis in deep space

Razmig Bedirian
Razmig Bedirian

September 27, 2024

The Arts Edit

A guide to arts and culture, from a Middle Eastern perspective

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      The Arts Edit