Six of the best body swap films, from 13 Going on 30 to Miss Granny

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/2023/08/02/lindsay-lohan-shows-off-baby-gifts-from-jamie-lee-curtis/" target="_blank">Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis</a> are back – almost. The pair will reprise their roles as daughter and mother in an upcoming sequel to the 2003 film <i>Freaky Friday</i>. The project, it was revealed last week at Disney’s D23 fan convention, will be called <i>Freakier Friday</i> and is expected to be in cinemas in 2025. The comedy will pick up years after the initial storyline, in which the mother-daughter pair are constantly at odds and struggle to connect. It takes a freak body-swap phenomenon for the duo to eventually gain a better understanding of each other's perspective. A cinematic hit, <i>Freaky Friday</i> raked in $160 million worldwide at the box office. It paved the way for child star Lohan's grown-up acting career, as she went on to star in<i> Mean Girls</i> the following year. Entertaining as the original movie was, its premise was by no means a unique one. The body swap genre is ingrained in storytelling – from protagonists wishing away time and waking up at different life stages, to clashing duos looking in the mirror to see their nemesis's reflection. While there’s still a little bit of a wait for <i>Freakier Friday</i>, here are some other well-received films involving body swaps that are worth watching in the meantime. Jenna Rink is a nerdy 13-year-old girl who wishes to skip her awkward teenage years. After a humiliating birthday party, she makes a wish to be “thirty, flirty and thriving” and miraculously wakes up the next day as a 30-year-old living in a luxurious apartment with a successful career. As Jenna navigates her new life, she discovered she is the editor of a major fashion magazine and is popular and glamorous, but she’s also estranged from her childhood best friend Matt and has lost touch with the values she once held dear. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2023/03/11/tom-hanks-picks-up-two-razzies-for-deliciously-awful-performance-in-elvis/" target="_blank">Tom Hanks</a> plays Josh Baskin, a 12-year-old boy who wishes to be “big” after a frustrating experience at a carnival. One day, he wakes up in the body of a 30-year-old man, leading to a series of comedic and interesting adventures as he navigates adult life. Josh secures a job at a toy company and becomes a hit with both children and colleagues, but he soon realises that the complexities of adulthood are more challenging than he thought. The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film/review-emirati-film-rashid-rajab-brings-sitcom-slapstick-to-the-big-screen-1.869877" target="_blank">film is a comedy-drama</a> that revolves around the lives of a wealthy Emirati executive named Rashid and a care-free Egyptian fast food delivery person Rajab. They come from different backgrounds. One day, they are involved in a freak accident that causes them to switch bodies. They gain a different perspective into each other’s lives as they look for a way to go back to their former selves. The South Korean film follows Dong-hyun, an awkward high school student who slips off the rooftop and falls on top of Pan-soo, a member of a criminal organisation. When they both awaken at the hospital, they realised they’ve somehow switched bodies. As they learn to navigate their new lives, Pan-soo unexpectedly forms bonds with Dong-hyun’s family and friends, while Dong-hyun has to learn to survive in the dangerous criminal underworld. The Japanese anime tells the story of two high school students, Taki Tachibana and Mitsuha Miyamizu, who live in different parts of Japan. One day, they inexplicably begin to swap bodies and live each other's lives. As they try to uncover the mystery behind their connection, they form a deep bond. However, they soon discover that their meeting transcends time and space, leading to a poignant and emotional journey as they strive to find each other. The South Korean film follows Oh Mal-soon, a 74-year-old widow who lives with her son and his family. She has a difficult relationship with her depressed daughter-in-law but is proud of her son, who she raised by herself. One day, Mal-soon finds that she has transformed back into her 20-year-old self after visiting a mysterious photo studio. Embracing her newfound youth, she renames herself Oh Doo-ri and decides to pursue the dreams she never had a chance to fulfil.