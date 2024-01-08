Egyptian-French director Arthur Harari wins Best Screenplay with partner at Golden Globes

Egyptian French film director, screenwriter and actor Arthur Harari has won a Golden Globe with French film director and screenwriter Justine Triet for their work on the courtroom drama thriller Anatomy of a Fall.

Winning best screenplay at the 81st annual Golden Globes, Anatomy of a Fall beat out blockbusters Barbie and Oppenheimer and other films expected to win big at the award show, including Poor Things, Past Lives and Killers of the Flower Moon.

The film was also directed by Triet and stars German actress Sandra Huller, as a writer who is suspected of her husband's murder after he is found dead in the snow below their chalet in the French Alps. As she is trying to prove her innocence during the investigation, media frenzy and subsequent trial, her young blind son, the only witness during their stay at the chalet, has his own moral dilemma that he needs to face.

The film has received critical acclaim for its compelling storyline, use of suspense and cast performances.

Triet and Harari have worked together on a number of film projects over the years. The two are partners and have two children.

“It was mixed with all the other collaborations when you’re living together,” Harari told The Knockturnal in November last year when asked about what his collaborative process on Anatomy of a Fall with Triet.

“It was great, difficult, long, stressful, exciting and very rewarding at the end.”

Triet also joked in her acceptance speech that she and Harari co-wrote the script “stuck in our apartment, and strangely nobody died".

Anatomy of a Fall also won the Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language award, beating out Fallen Leaves, Io Capitano, Past Lives, Society of the Snow and The Zone of Interest.

“This movie is about the truth, and the impossibility of catching it, its construction and the obsession of a child,” Triet said in her second acceptance speech for the film.

Harari is also known for his work as director of Onoda: 10,000 Nights in the Jungle, which was selected as the opening film in the Un Certain Regard section at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival.