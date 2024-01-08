Best looks from the Golden Globes 2024 red carpet, from classic to glossy

Beverly Hills in Los Angeles was filled with actors, directors, stand-up comedians and musicians last night, to celebrate the 81st Golden Globe Awards.

Seen as the pre-runner to the Academy Awards in March, the Golden Globes offers clues as to which films and stars are tipped for Oscar recognition.

This year's event crucially marks the first major awards ceremony since the long-running Hollywood actors' strike was resolved. With red carpets practically empty last year, the Golden Globes are not only the first event of the year, but also mark a return to occasion dressing – and the results did not disappoint.

With everyone eager to dress up and show off once again, three main themes dominated the red carpet.

Red on red

Ayo Edebiri in Prada. AP

Once considered a no-no, red outfits on the red carpet were chosen by many a star this year. Florence Pugh, sporting a blonde quiff, arrived in custom Valentino, while Selena Gomez wore custom Giorgio Armani Prive. Julianne Moore arrived in scarlet Bottega Veneta, while Irish actor Barry Keoghan was decked out in red Louis Vuitton from head to toe. American actress and comedian Ayo Edebiri, meanwhile, wore a red strapless dress, complete with a train, by Prada.

Others opted for variations on the tone, including Jennifer Lopez in fitted baby pink, Oprah Winfrey in purple Louis Vuitton and Brie Larson in pale violet.

Sequins and high shine

Julia Garner in Gucci. AP

Leaning into the joyfulness of sequins, many celebrities arrived sparkling like diamonds. Taylor Swift wore shimmering green by Gucci, followed by Julia Garner in silver by the same house.

Natalie Portman offered an elegant take on sparkle in Dior, while Timothee Chalamet arrived in black sequins by Celine Homme.

Margot Robbie arrived in Barbie-pink (what else?) by Giorgio Armani, in a sleek column gown and frilled net stole, which apparently the star and designer came up with together.

Classic in all-black

Jennifer Lawrence in Dior. Reuters

In contrast to the bright colours, there were also plenty of all-black looks. Singer Dua Lipa arrived in dramatic, fitted, custom Schiaparelli, while Rosamund Pike wore a mid-length flared skirt with a lace headpiece by Dior.

Jennifer Lawrence wore all-black Dior, while Reese Witherspoon added a dash of pink to her black Monique Lhuillier look. Actor and director Jodie Foster arrived in buttoned-up Alberta Ferretti, while comedian Trevor Noah went for black shirt, tie and suit.

Barbie director Greta Gerwig wore all black, too, as a high-necked Fendi dress with matching long gloves.