Tom Cruise celebrates 61st birthday with fans and co-stars in Australia

Tom Cruise celebrated his birthday in style.

The Hollywood star turned 61 on Monday and was greeted with well wishes by fans at the Australian premiere of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.

While he spent most of the day on the red carpet where he took selfies and signed autographs for fans, he was surprised by his co-stars inside the ICC Sydney theatre.

Simon Pegg rolled out a birthday cake for the actor – a large black square with the film’s title and a falling motorcycle in fondant. They were joined by co-stars Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Rebecca Ferguson and Vanessa Kirby, as well as director Christopher McQuarrie.

The actor shared photographs from the night on Instagram, writing: "It was great to spend my birthday with fans today. Thanks for coming out to the premiere!"

Simon Pegg presents Tom Cruise with a birthday cake during the Australian premiere of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One. Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

Last week, the cast and crew were at Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi for the Middle East premiere of the anticipated action film.

The venue was decked out with branding from the film, and there was also a band performing a Middle Eastern variation of the famous theme song ahead of the screening. A Fiat 500, which features heavily in the film, was also displayed near the red carpet.

Cruise told The National that he looks forward to his visits to Abu Dhabi.

He said that filming in the UAE capital was always memorable, particularly for its photogenic locations and the professionalism of the local crew.

“It’s great to be back,” he said. “The people are amazing. I’m very grateful for the opportunity to come film here. Now I have so many friends [here]. Also, the film crew that we had here, that we worked together with, it was a wonderful experience.”

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is out in UAE cinemas on July 9, three days before its US and global rollout on July 12.