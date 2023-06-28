Tom Cruise thanks people of Abu Dhabi for warm welcome

Tom Cruise has thanked the people of Abu Dhabi “for such a warm welcome and for supporting our movie”.

The Hollywood star, 60, expressed his gratitude with an Instagram post on Tuesday.

Sharing pictures from the regional premiere of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, he added: “It was such an honour to film in your beautiful country and bring your new airport to life.”

Cruise joined his Mission: Impossible co-stars and director Christopher McQuarrie for the film's Middle East premiere in the UAE capital on Monday

At the lavish event held at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Cruise appeared on the red carpet to adoring cheers as fans yelled, “We love Tom”. He also took time to sign film posters and pose for selfies with fans.

Actors Simon Pegg, Hayley Atwell and Pom Klementieff also walked the red carpet and spent time interacting with fans.

Premiere of Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning takes place in Abu Dhabi

Cruise told The National that he looks forward to his visits to Abu Dhabi.

He said that filming in the UAE capital was always memorable, particularly for its photogenic locations and the professionalism of the local crew.

“It’s great to be back,” he said. “The people are amazing. I’m very grateful for the opportunity to come film here. Now I have so many friends [here]. Also, the film crew that we had here, that we worked together with, it was a wonderful experience.”

At the screening of the film, Cruise also thanked Abu Dhabi's leaders for their support, saying the UAE has “such a beautiful and elegant culture and it's a privilege for all of us to be here”.

The actor also took time off to visit Louvre Abu Dhabi where he toured the museum and met the team.

Tom Cruise visited Louvre Abu Dhabi during his trip to Abu Dhabi for the premiere of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One. Photo: Louvre Abu Dhabi

Filming for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One took place in the UAE capital over 15 days in 2021, with locations in the Liwa desert and at Abu Dhabi International Airport’s Midfield Terminal.

Cruise and the film's cast and crew landed in Abu Dhabi on Sunday in a custom Etihad Airways plane. Arriving at the Abu Dhabi International Airport’s Midfield Terminal, Cruise unveiled a new livery on an Etihad Airways Boeing 787 Dreamliner that features Mission: Impossible branding on its engines.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is the seventh film in the blockbuster franchise. Cruise reprises his role as Ethan Hunt, leading the IMF (Impossible Missions Force) into its most dangerous mission yet.

The film is scheduled to be released in the UAE on July 9, three days before it hits cinemas in the US.