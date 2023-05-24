Om Shanti Om actor Nitesh Pandey dies, aged 51

Indian actor Nitesh Pandey, who starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan in the 2007 blockbuster Om Shanti Om, has died. Pandey, who was filming in Igatpuri in Mahashtra, suffered a cardiac arrest and died immediately, his family said. He was 51.

News of Pandey's death was first reported by Times of India who spoke to his brother-in-law, Siddharth Nagar.

"Yes you have heard it right. My brother-in-law is no more, my sister Arpita Pandey is in a state of shock. We have gone absolutely numb," Nagar, a film producer, told the Indian daily newspaper.

"He was a very lively person and I don't think he had a history of any heart ailment."

Pandey began his career as a theatre actor in the nineties and starred in his first TV show, Tejas, in 1995. He also appeared in his first Bollywood film that year, playing an extra in the action thriller Baazi.

He has since straddled both TV and films and gained popularity for his role in Om Shanti Om, the romantic fantasy film starring Khan and Deepika Padukone. Pandey played Anwar Sheikh, the assistant of Khan's movie star character Om Kapoor in the hit film.

Pandey was also recently in the drama series Anupamaa, streamig on Disney+ Hotstar.

"Lost a friend and a genuinely lovely person today. I'm so sorry to hear of your passing Nitesh Pandey. We spoke a few days ago and you said, 'Let's meet Ashwin.' I guess we won't now. Travel to the other side in peace my friend," actor Ashwin Mushran posted on Twitter.

Actor Gulshan Devaiah also shared a photo of Pandey along with the message: "Goodbye sir."

Nitesh Pandey : 17 January 1973- 23 May 2023

Good bye sir 🙏 pic.twitter.com/LJgUY2BQGC — “SuperGullu” (@gulshandevaiah) May 24, 2023

Ashoke Pandit, the president of Indian Film & Television Directors' Association, also posted a tribute.

"Sad to know about the sudden demise of Nitesh Pandey, a brilliant actor and a fun loving person due to cardiac arrest at Igatpuri. His demise is a great loss to the film and TV industry. My heartfelt condolences to his entire family and near ones," he said on Twitter.