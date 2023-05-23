Disgraced entertainer Rolf Harris dies aged 93

Convicted sex offender and former entertainer Rolf Harris has died at the age of 93.

His death was confirmed on Tuesday by a registrar at Maidenhead Town Hall, west of London.

The Australian-born TV star, who died at his home in Berkshire, had reportedly been suffering from cancer since leaving prison six years ago.

Harris was a family favourite for decades before being convicted of a string of indecent assaults in June 2014, all of which he denied.

These included one on an eight-year-old autograph hunter, two on girls in their early teens and abuse of his daughter’s friend over a period of 16 years.

Once a much-loved artist and musician, Harris was jailed for five years and nine months after being convicted of 12 assaults which took place between 1968 and 1986.

In May 2017, he was formally cleared of four unconnected historical sex offences.

Later the same year, one of the 12 indecent assault convictions was overturned by the Court of Appeal.

Queen Elizabeth II meets Australian entertainers Rolf Harris, left, and Kylie Minogue at the Diamond Jubilee Concert outside Buckingham Palace in June 2012. Reuters

Harris was released on licence from HMP Stafford on May 19 2017, less than three years after his sentence began.

At the time, he was the biggest celebrity to be jailed after the high-profile sex crime investigation Operation Yewtree.

He was the second person convicted under the national inquiry, set up in the wake of abuse claims against the late DJ and entertainer Jimmy Savile.

In light of his conviction, Harris had his 2012 Bafta fellowship removed and was stripped of his CBE. He also had Australian honours taken away.

He was made an MBE in the 1960s, an OBE a decade later and a CBE in 2006 – the year after he painted Queen Elizabeth II's 80th birthday portrait.

The decision to revoke an honour, which can be recommended by the Honours and Appointments Secretariat to the Forfeiture Committee, must be approved by the sovereign.