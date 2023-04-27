Star-studded Black Mirror season six to be 'most unpredictable' yet

After a four-year hiatus, Black Mirror is returning in what Netflix says “will be the most unpredictable season yet".

The dystopic sci-fi thriller series has rarely been accused of being predictable, but creator Charlie Brooker said he even surprised himself with season six, which will premiere on Netflix in June.

A trailer was released on Thursday, and though it’s hard to infer the plot, between the scenes in retro-looking US diners, exaggerated violence in a clothing store, as well as a shuffle of tableaux-esque encounters, there is enough to stir excitement.

“I’ve always felt that Black Mirror should feature stories that are entirely distinct from one another, and keep surprising people — and myself — or else what’s the point?” Brooker told Netflix’s Tudum.com. “It should be a series that can’t be easily defined and can keep reinventing itself.

"Partly as a challenge, and partly to keep things fresh for both me and the viewer, I began this season by deliberately upending some of my own core assumptions about what to expect."

The new season will also add "a few new elements" to familiar Black Mirror tropes, he said, adding that "the stories are all still tonally Black Mirror through-and-through — but with some crazy swings and more variety than ever before.”

The show is also known for its star power, with previous seasons featuring the likes of Daniel Kaluuya, Jon Hamm, Jodie Whittaker, Michaela Coel and Anthony Mackie, among others.

Season six will have even more of a stellar punch.

“Bringing it all to life we’ve got an incredible roster of disgustingly skillful, smart directors working with a cast of actors so talented they frankly have no right to exist,” Brooker said.

Stars include Salma Hayek Pinault, Aaron Paul, Himesh Patel, Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara, Michael Cera, Rory Culkin and Zazie Beetz. We get a glimpse of a few of them in the trailer.

“I can’t wait for people to binge their way through it all and hope they enjoy it — especially the bits they shouldn’t,” Brooker said.

