Ten Ramadan TV shows to watch in Saudi Arabia, from Netflorex to Lobaat Chef

The Saudi Broadcasting Authority has announced its Ramadan programming line-up.

Set to start at the beginning of the holy month (most likely to begin on March 22, with the official start announced at a later date), the company's two television networks, SBC and STV1, will host 24 programmes including historical Gulf dramas and a documentary series.

These titles are also joined by the return of popular local game shows set in the studio, family homes and kitchens.

“We are extremely thrilled with the announcement of the Ramadan 2023 programmes line-up," said SBA chief executive Mohammed Fahad Alharthi.

"Our goal is to continue innovating and bringing together distinctive stories for our rapidly evolving audience. These are some of the main shows coming soon to the small screen with the associated channel and broadcast timing to be revealed soon."

The anticipated shows

Ghalia

Kuwaiti actress Hayat Al Fahad will star in the Gulf drama 'Ghalia'. Getty Images

Ghalia is a historical Gulf drama that takes place in the early 19th century. The series, starring Hayat Al Fahad, Reem Abdullah and Mohammed Al Dosari, looks at the effects of the military campaign by Ottoman ruler Muhammad Ali Pasha had on communities in the Arabian Peninsula.

Netflorex

The zany comedy series returns after a successful debut last Ramadan. Kuwaiti actor Abdul Naser Darwish plays up to 10 characters in this anthology of tales set in the past, present and future that explores social issues of today.

Oloum Al Awaleen

Back for the third season, the show celebrates Saudi Arabia’s rich history and traditions. Famous works of poetry, prose and historical events are re-enacted through a large cast in an attempt to appeal to a new generation of Saudis.

Lifestyle shows

Tajreba Fareeda

Returning for a second season, the timely series explores the lives of foreign residents who have made Saudi Arabia their home. Each episode follows a successful expatriate sharing their experiences of living in the rapidly-evolving country, how they integrated into Saudi society and the life lessons gleaned along the way.

Helm

Helm is a heartwarming medical documentary series set in the children’s ward of Riyadh’s King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre. Each episode follows young patients, aged seven to 14, as they receive life-saving treatment from a world-class team of medical specialists.

Variety shows

Game Show

An annual Ramadan favourite, Hisham Al Hwaish and Shaimaa Saif host a live quiz show in which the comedic duo randomly call families and test their local and pop culture knowledge. Winners who answer correctly can receive cash prizes.

Lobaat Chef

Aspiring chefs and social media influencers with an interest in cooking face off to create their best dishes in a competition. A panel of industry professionals will judge based on the meal’s quality and cost efficiency with the winners receiving cash prizes.

Cash fi Al Tareeq

Where Game Show quizzes people by phone, this programme has host Ehab Jaha visiting contestants at their homes. In addition to pop culture quizzes, contestants are also put through various challenges for a chance to win 5,000 Saudi riyals ($1,333).

Spiritual programmes

Mihrab Al Haramain

The documentary series looks at the lives of the imams that lead the Grand Mosque in Riyadh and Prophet's Mosque in Makkah. Archive footage, photography and animations is used to reimagine the lives of the chosen few that lead two of Islam's holiest sites.

Al Ayyam Al Khaliya

Islamic scholar Sheikh Saad bin Nasser Al Shathry explores the inspiring stories of Prophet Mohammed’s companions and what their challenges can teach us today.