M3gan release date, cast and plot for horror film about AI child doll

What could be scarier than a lifelike child doll that goes rogue? That’s the premise of new horror film M3gan, which is gaining attention as it opens in cinemas around the world.

In a tale of technology gone wrong, the doll named M3gan (short for Model 3 Generative Android) is brought to life with artificial intelligence. The film is directed by Gerard Johnstone, with a story by Akela Cooper and James Wan, the latter known for horror franchises such as Saw, Insidious and The Conjuring.

So, if you’re in the mood to be scared (yet entertained), here’s everything you need to know about the film.

When will M3gan be released?

The film was released in UAE cinemas on Thursday and in the US on Friday. It will reach UK cinemas next Friday. It had its world premiere in Los Angeles on December 7.

Who is in the cast?

M3gan stars Allison Williams as Gemma, a roboticist and the inventor of M3gan, while Violet McGraw plays Gemma’s recently orphaned niece Cady.

Amie Donald plays a physical version of M3gan that is enhanced with digital visual effects, while Jenna Davis provides the character’s voice.

The cast also includes Ronny Chieng, Brian Jordan Alvarez and Jen Van Epps.

What is M3gan about?

Gemma, who works as a roboticist at a toy company, is developing the prototype of a lifelike doll called M3gan, using artificial intelligence. However, one day, Gemma unexpectedly gains custody of her young niece Cady after her parents die in a car accident. But she doesn’t feel ready to suddenly be a parent.

Gemma decides to return to her work on M3gan to create a companion for Cady. She believes the doll can not only be a perfect friend, but a protector, too.

However, things start to go wrong as M3gan begins talking back, refusing commands and using extreme measures to protect Cady as it transforms into a more conscious being.

How are people reacting to M3gan on social media?

The film currently has a 95 per cent "fresh rating" from 98 reviews on movie review-aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes. Fans of M3gan are reacting to the movie’s early success with memes, especially those who have seen it, citing it as an equally great horror film with comedic moments.

One fan offered a salute after watching it on Twitter, sharing a photo of himself in front of the film's poster.

Another used a scene from Marvel's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law to describe their review of the film, calling it "spooky" yet "fun".

My review of M3GAN pic.twitter.com/JykSYGjZYi — Burley MacLaine (@conor_oh) January 6, 2023

Another used a clip of television personality Wendy Williams to tweet about M3gan, calling the robot "an icon, she's a legend and she is the moment".

Finally, another fan said to believe all the hype around M3gan. "This movie is a riot, the most fun I've had in a theatre in a very long time," they tweeted.