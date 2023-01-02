Jeremy Renner in 'critical but stable' condition after weather-related accident

American actor Jeremy Renner has been admitted to hospital after being involved in a snow-ploughing accident on Sunday.

“We can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while ploughing snow earlier today,” a representative for the two-time Oscar nominee told The Hollywood Reporter.

While details of the accident haven’t been shared, Deadline has reported that Renner was airlifted to hospital.

“His family is with him, and he is receiving excellent care,” added the representative.

Renner has a home and ranch above Lake Tahoe close to the city of Reno in Nevada, according to several sources, including the Reno Gazette-Journal. The region was hit by a winter storm on New Year’s Eve and 35,000 homes lost power. Much of the US has been hit by the “blizzard of the century” over the past week, claiming the lives of at least 62 people in weather-related incidents, as reported by the BBC.

The actor, 51, shared a photo on Twitter of what appears to be his truck engulfed in snow, writing: “Lake Tahoe snowfall is no joke.”

Lake Tahoe snowfall is no joke #WinterWonderland

Renner first rose to prominence for his role as Sergeant William James in the 2009 thriller The Hurt Locker, which earned him a Best Actor nomination at the Academy Awards. The following year he was nominated for another Academy Award, in the Best Supporting category, for his role in The Town, the crime drama directed by Ben Affleck.

Since then, he has gained worldwide attention for his roles in a number of Marvel projects as Clint Barton/Hawkeye, starting with Thor in 2011. He has also starred in several critically and commercially successful films including two from the Mission: Impossible franchise starring Tom Cruise, the sci-fi film Arrival alongside Amy Adams and the crime black comedy American Hustle, which also starred Christian Bale, Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence.

Renner, who is 52 on Saturday, is currently acting in the American crime thriller television series Mayor of Kingstown, the second season of which will be released this month.

He also recently posted on his Twitter account that he will be starring in an unscripted series with Disney+, titled Rennervations, in which Renner travels the world helping communities to reimagine “unique purpose-built vehicles".