John Aniston, father of Jennifer and ‘Days of Our Lives’ star, dies aged 89

John Aniston, the father of Jennifer Aniston and a former star of the popular Days of Our Lives soap opera, has died aged 89.

Jennifer Aniston posted a tribute to him on Monday morning on Instagram, announcing that he had died on Friday, Veteran’s Day. John Aniston served in the US Navy.

“Sweet papa … ⁣ John Anthony Aniston,” Jennifer Aniston wrote.

“You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace — and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now.⁣”

John Aniston was born Yannis Anastassakis in Crete, Greece, and emigrated with his family to Pennsylvania when he was a child.

His best known role was Victor Kiriakis in Days of Our Lives, but his credits also included Search for Tomorrow, West Wing and Gilmore Girls.