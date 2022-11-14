John Aniston, father of Jennifer and ‘Days of Our Lives’ star, dies aged 89

John Aniston, the father of Jennifer Aniston and a former star of the popular Days of Our Lives soap opera, has died aged 89.
Jennifer Aniston posted a tribute to him on Monday morning on Instagram, announcing that he had died on Friday, Veteran’s Day. John Aniston served in the US Navy.
“Sweet papa … John Anthony Aniston,” Jennifer Aniston wrote.
“You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace — and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now.”
John Aniston was born Yannis Anastassakis in Crete, Greece, and emigrated with his family to Pennsylvania when he was a child.
His best known role was Victor Kiriakis in Days of Our Lives, but his credits also included Search for Tomorrow, West Wing and Gilmore Girls.