Chris Rock to become first comedian to perform live on Netflix

Comedian Chris Rock will be the first artist to perform live on Netflix.

Netflix plans to roll out more live-streaming options soon, starting with unscripted series and stand-up specials. Rock’s live performance is the first one the entertainment service has unveiled.

This will be Rock's second Netflix stand-up special following Chris Rock: Tamborine in 2018. The Emmy Award-winning comedian also appeared in the Netflix Is a Joke comedy festival earlier this year with Dave Chappelle.

Rock's live-streamed comedy special will air next year.

The comedian, who was smacked in the face by actor Will Smith at the Oscars ceremony in March, has said he will discuss his reaction to the incident in the set.

“People expect me to talk about [it], I’m not going to talk about it right now," he said in London during his 2022 Ego Death tour that ends later this month. "I’ll get to it eventually, on Netflix.”

Robbie Praw, Netflix vice president of stand-up and comedy formats, said: “Chris Rock is one of the most iconic and important comedic voices of our generation. We're thrilled the world will be able to experience a live Chris Rock comedy event and be a part of Netflix history.

"This will be an unforgettable moment and we're so honoured that Chris is carrying this torch.”