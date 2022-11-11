Mike Tindall shares how Zara Phillips gave birth on bathroom floor

Mike Tindall has opened up on I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here about how his wife, Zara Phillips, gave birth on the bathroom floor as she was not going to make it to hospital.

The 44-year-old former rugby player is married to Ms Phillips, 41, who had their child Lucas Philip Tindall at her mother Princess Anne’s estate, Gatcombe Park in Gloucestershire.

The birth in March 2021 was thought to be the first royal baby to be born at home for nearly 60 years.

The late Queen Elizabeth II’s sister, Princess Margaret, had her daughter Lady Sarah Armstrong-Jones, now Lady Sarah Chatto, at home in Kensington Palace in May 1964, a few weeks after the queen had Prince Edward, now the Earl of Wessex, at Buckingham Palace.

Mr Tindall said in the Australian jungle on Thursday that the birth of his third child, Lucas — a member of the royal family but not referred to as His Royal Highness — “was rapid”.

“As we got our stuff to go to hospital, she got out of the bath, she could barely stand, she was shaking,” he said.

“The midwife was like ‘she’s not making the hospital’.

“She was like ‘you don’t want to be delivering in the car’.

“[I went] into the gym [and got] two gym mats [to put] down in the bathroom.”

Zara Tindall style evolution — in pictures

Expand Autoplay Zara Phillips, now Tindall, wearing a demure black dress, at the 'Sound of Music' opening night with Lisa McCune and John Waters at the Lyric Theatre, London on November 1, 1999. Getty Images

Mr Tindall also spoke about his wife’s labour pains, saying: “[Zara] was, it was fast though, from that moment. She almost choked me to death.

“You can’t say anything can you? ‘Can you let go, you’re really hurting me?’”

Also in Thursday's episode of the popular ITV reality show, the public voted for Matt Hancock to take on his third trial.

Hosts Declan Donnelly and Ant McPartlin revealed the former health secretary, 44, and singer-songwriter Boy George, 61, will take on the first eating challenge of this series on Friday.

The Geordie duo said both would be eat at La Cucaracha Cafe, or the Cockroach Cafe in Spanish.

Earlier on Thursday’s show, Mr Hancock said after his first night in camp that he was “sleeping really well” until being woken by Boy George meditating in the jungle.

The Tory MP was forced to quit in June 2021 after breaking coronavirus social distancing rules by having an affair in his ministerial office with aide Gina Coladangelo.

The West Suffolk MP joined the cast of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! on Wednesday, entering the camp with comedian Seann Walsh after facing much criticism over his decision from the public and fellow politicians.

Matt Hancock resigns as UK health minister after breaching Covid-19 rules by kissing aide — video

The public also voted for Mr Hancock to take on his second trial, the latest Bushtucker Trial, Tentacles of Terror.

Mr Hancock was trapped inside an octopus-shaped cage full of underwater creatures during the latest episode.

The MP was tasked with collecting 11 numbered stars in order as the structure was lowered into the water, managing to do so and winning full rations for the camp.

Donnelly and McPartlin made political jokes as Mr Hancock had to put his hand in a cage as snakes, eels and small crocodiles were seen.

As he began his trial, McPartlin asked him: “You must have met a few snakes in your time in Westminster?”

Mr Hancock replied: “I [see] what you did there, should we laugh afterwards.”

Donnelly later said: “Typical politician, doesn’t listen to the electorate.”

McPartlin also said: “When you start talking, he ducks” as Mr Hancock went down to find the stars.

Donnelly said: “He ducks the question.”

Asked about his resignation by his campmates, Mr Hancock said he had quit because he understood how people felt about him after CCTV footage proving the relationship was leaked.

TV presenter and property expert Scarlette Douglas told him as they did chores around the camp: “I want to say this morning as I don’t like to leave things in.

“A lot of things that happened with you during the times, which does make it difficult because people are angry and upset — emotions are running high.

“We are not going to ever exclude anyone. We want to make sure that everyone’s a family, but if it does feel tough for the first few days, I’m sure you understand why.”

Mr Hancock replied: “That’s very good of you to say that.”

Douglas continued: “It was hard. A lot of people had difficult times.

“And then to see that people that had kind of set the rules had then broken them, I think was a big slap in the face for everyone.”

Mr Hancock replied: “Look, I know how people felt. That’s why I resigned, right? I know how people felt and so good on you for saying that, thank you.”

Later in the Bush Telegraph, he added: “Scarlette was very open and also very thoughtful and that’s really what it’s all about.

“Being able to talk about things, whether they’re things you’re proud of, or things you’re not proud of.”

Later, speaking to comedian Babatunde Aleshe, Mr Hancock discussed how his life had changed after his affair became public.

“It was really tough,” he said.

“I messed up and I fessed up. I resigned and it’s no excuse but I fell in love, right? That also had a lot of other consequences obviously.”

Asked whether he was still with Ms Coladangelo, he replied: “With Gina? Yeah very much so, yeah, totally.

“That’ll be the best thing about being kicked out, seeing her on the bridge.”

As Mr Hancock made his way back to the camp after passing his second trial, comedian Walsh and soap star Sue Cleaver discussed his decision to enter the Australian jungle.

Defending him, Walsh said: “That man will have a very different account of what he did to what we all think happened and there will be reasons.”

Cleaver replied: “I totally, totally agree with you, but the choice after everything that happened and the impact on everybody at home and families and people in homes to make a choice to come into I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! does not sit well with me.

“He’s got constituents back at home, he’s a serving member of Parliament.”

She later praised him for earning the camp meals during his trial.

“He nailed it, so well done, Matt,” Cleaver said.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said on Thursday that Mr Hancock should “voluntarily leave” the I’m A Celebrity jungle and return to Parliament.

Taking questions on BBC Radio Humberside, Sir Keir said his decision to enter the show was “wrong”.

“He should get back to Westminster, he should get back to Parliament and do his job,” he said.