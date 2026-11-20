Emirati literature continues to flourish and reach international readers, with each year bringing a new selection of translated novels by esteemed and emerging UAE writers.

That creativity is on display at Al Ain Book Festival, running until November 23 and organised by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, where Emirati literature is placed front and centre.

This year, Emirati books published in English span history, children's literature, social dramas and psychological mysteries, and include two novels previously longlisted for the International Prize for Arabic Fiction. Here are eight of this year's titles.

1. The Mongol Princess and the Tears of Compassion by Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi

A 17-year-old princess makes a perilous voyage in The Mongol Princess and the Tears of Compassion. Al Qasimi Publications Show caption: A 17-year-old princess makes a perilous voyage in The Mongol…

A marriage arranged to secure an alliance between two Mongol rulers sends a 17-year-old princess on a perilous voyage from China to Persia in Sharjah Ruler Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi's historical novel.

It is an expedition that takes them through South-East Asia and India, where monsoon winds, illness and long stops turn what was already a demanding journey into a prolonged ordeal. As is typical of Sheikh Dr Sultan's work, it draws on detailed historical accounts, including Marco Polo's travels, as it reconstructs the expedition alongside the rivalries and political alliances that determined the young princess's future.

2. The Conference of the Birds by Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi

The cover of Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi's children's book, The Conference of the Birds. Sharjah International Book Fair Show caption: The cover of Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi's children's book, The…

Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi's latest work, a bilingual Arabic and English children's book, was unveiled at the 45th Sharjah International Book Fair in November. The story draws inspiration from the celebrated work of the same name by 12th-century Persian poet Farid Al Din Attar of Nishapur.

It follows a group of birds that gather beneath the mysterious Waq Waq tree after witnessing the destruction of their natural world. With forests disappearing and pollution darkening the skies, they set out on a journey to find a way to save their home.

3. One Room is not Enough by Sultan Al Amimi

Sultan Al Amimi's novel follows a man trapped in a room with no apparent means of escape. Ramina Show caption: Sultan Al Amimi's novel follows a man trapped in a room with…

Sultan Al Amimi's novel follows a man trapped in a room with no apparent means of escape. His only view of the outside world is through a peephole that provides a view of another man who looks and behaves exactly like him.

The English translation was published this year, but the original novel became the first Emirati work longlisted for the International Prize for Arabic Fiction in 2017.

The author says it is ambiguous by design. “I leave it to the reader to decide what is the aim of the book, but I admit that I intended to confuse the reader and keep them guessing and wondering who is who and what is the relation of this character to the other,” Al Amimi has previously told The National.

4. Circle of Spices by Salha Obaid

Circle of Spices by Salha Obaid is a poetic look at Dubai's spice trade. ELF Publishing Show caption: Circle of Spices by Salha Obaid is a poetic look at Dubai's …

A poetic look at Dubai's spice trade, Salha Obaid's Circle of Spices was also longlisted for the International Prize for Arabic Fiction, in 2024. It spans centuries, following poets, traders and a young woman whose gift for scent shapes how she understands spices and the people around her.

The story moves through family expectations, childhood memories and an unusual relationship with a boy living near a graveyard wall. Alongside personal stories, the novel traces Dubai's rapid growth and the wider changes taking place in Emirati society.

5. Lives in Pomegranate by Ali AlShaali

Lives in Pomegranate is a collection of stories by Ali AlShaali. ELF Publishing Show caption: Lives in Pomegranate is a collection of stories by Ali AlSha…

In a future where water has become scarce, a Bedouin finds himself gambling for the resource he needs to survive.

It is one of 11 experiences detailed in Ali AlShaali's collection, set in contemporary settings and surrealist landscapes on the cusp of environmental catastrophe.

AlShaali developed the collection while taking part in the University of Iowa's prestigious International Writing Programme in 2023. The English translation was launched at the Beijing International Book Fair in June, where the UAE was the Country of Honour.

6. Daughter of the Rain by Maryam Al Ghfeli

Daughter of the Rain centres on an orphan girl, Latifa. Ramina Show caption: Daughter of the Rain centres on an orphan girl, Latifa. Rami…

Orphaned as a child, Latifa is raised by an aunt who expects strict obedience and carefully monitors her behaviour. Chafing against social restrictions and a planned arranged marriage, Latifa finds refuge in education.

7. Kohl Ithmid and Other Stories by Fatima El-Mazroui

Fatima El-Mazroui's book is a collection of short stories. Ramina Show caption: Fatima El-Mazroui's book is a collection of short stories. R…

Amouna knows more about the families in her neighbourhood than many of their closest relatives.

A travelling trader who moves between houses selling goods, she also lends an ear to customers willing to share their domestic troubles.

Amouna is among the characters in Fatima El-Mazroui's collection of short stories, most of which are based in traditional, tight-knit Emirati neighbourhoods known as fareej.

8. The Bells of Solitude by Latifa Al-Haj

The Bells of Solitude follows a woman named Maryam in the UAE as memory, imagination and reality blur in her domestic life. Ramina Show caption: The Bells of Solitude follows a woman named Maryam in the UA…

When Rashid begins gaining recognition as a novelist, it brings discord at home as his wife Maryam starts recognising elements of her life in the characters and events detailed in his writing.

Set in contemporary UAE, Latifa Al-Haj's novel follows Maryam's investigations into her husband's recollections as she increasingly doubts whether her own memories are true.