Sharjah Ruler Sheikh Dr Sultan launches his 219th book, written in five days

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, has launched his 219th published work, a historical novel that he revealed took only five days to write.

Titled Al Julanda Khalid bin Sultan Al Qasimi, the book was unveiled at the Sharjah International Book Fair on Saturday in the presence of Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi, chairwoman of the Sharjah Book Authority.

Published by Al Qasimi Publications, the five-chapter novel tells the story of Sheikh Khalid bin Sultan bin Saqr Al Qasimi, a 19th-century figure whose turbulent life took him across the Arabian Gulf, from Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah to Muscat and Lengeh, a historic port city on Iran's southern coast.

Drawing on historical records, the novel follows 38 years of his life, including his removal from power, journeys at sea, imprisonment and attempts to reunite with a childhood love.

Speaking at the launch, Sheikh Dr Sultan said the novel took him five days to write and only half a day to print.

He also explained why he favours shorter novels, saying they allow readers to engage with history and literature without placing excessive demands on their time.

The Sharjah Ruler described historical fiction as a way of bringing documented events to life through storytelling, combining factual research with narratives that engage readers and offer lessons from the past.

A story of adventure and lost love

At the centre of Al Julanda is Sheikh Khalid, whose life takes an unexpected turn when he is removed from power and leaves Sharjah on his father's instructions.

Hoping to reunite with a childhood sweetheart, he instead embarks on a journey filled with unexpected encounters and sudden changes in fortune.

Sheikh Dr Sultan presented signed copies of his new book to senior members of the Sharjah ruling family, including Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi, chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority. Photo: Sharjah International Book Fair Show caption: Sheikh Dr Sultan presented signed copies of his new book to …

One episode recounts how he risked his life to rescue a stranger from drowning off the coast of Muscat, diving into rough seas despite the danger.

Another explores his enduring love for Amina bint Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohsen Al Zain, whom he had known since childhood. After they were separated, Amina married the Ruler of Lengeh. When her husband died, Sheikh Khalid hoped they might finally reunite, but she died before their marriage could take place.

The novel also explains the origins of his nickname, Al Julanda, which eventually became more widely recognised than his given name.

According to the book, the name was given to him by Mahra bint Ibrahim Al Marzouqi, his father's wife, who helped raise him. A title associated with the ancient rulers of Oman, the name was inspired by Al Julanda Al Azdi, a pre-Islamic Omani king, and reflects her family's Omani heritage.

Through these personal experiences, the novel explores the social, political and maritime history of the Gulf during the 19th century.

Oman is the guest of honour at this year's book fair.

A lifelong commitment to history

The publication adds to Sheikh Dr Sultan's extensive literary and scholarly output, which spans historical studies, memoirs, novels, poetry and theatre.

As explored in The National's guide to 13 of his books, his writing frequently draws on the history of Sharjah and the wider region, with an emphasis on archival research and the lessons that can be drawn from the past.

His previous works include My Early Life, a memoir of his childhood and early years as Ruler of Sharjah; The Myth of Arab Piracy in the Gulf, which examines British involvement in the region; and The Perilous Enchantment, a historical novel about a Persian envoy's mission to the court of French king Louis XIV.

Several of his books have also been translated into languages including English, French, German and Spanish.

During Saturday's event, Sheikh Dr Sultan reiterated the importance of consulting original manuscripts and historical documents rather than relying solely on previously published accounts.

He said he had spent 54 years pursuing historical and literary research and described himself as a researcher committed to preserving knowledge for future generations.

He also encouraged university students and young researchers to examine primary sources, saying he possesses hundreds of thousands of historical documents that can support academic studies.

The launch was attended by senior officials, writers and cultural figures.