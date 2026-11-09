Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi reimagines centuries-old classic for children

Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi, chairwoman of the Sharjah Book Authority, has launched a new children's book inspired by a centuries-old literary classic, reimagining its story of self-discovery and collective action for a younger generation.

The Conference of the Birds, a bilingual book written in Arabic and English, was unveiled at the 45th Sharjah International Book Fair at the weekend.

Published by Kalimat, the book illustrated by Noushin Sadeghian is aimed at children aged eight to 12.

The story draws inspiration from the celebrated work of the same name by 12th-century Persian poet Farid Al Din Attar of Nishapur, retaining its central characters and symbols while introducing contemporary themes, particularly environmental protection.

It follows a group of birds that gather beneath the mysterious Waq Waq tree after witnessing the destruction of their natural world. With forests disappearing and pollution darkening the skies, they set out on a journey to find a way to save their home.

Led by a wise hoopoe, the birds travel through seven valleys towards Mt Qaf, where they hope to find the Simorgh, a mythical bird believed to hold the answers they seek.

The Conference of the Birds is written in Arabic and English. Photo: Sharjah International Book Fair Show caption: The Conference of the Birds is written in Arabic and English…

Along the way, they must confront their fears, overcome personal challenges and learn to work together. Their journey becomes one of self-discovery, exploring themes of courage, perseverance and shared responsibility.

While Attar's original work is an allegorical exploration of spiritual enlightenment, Sheikha Bodour's retelling places greater emphasis on humanity's relationship with nature and the importance of collective action in addressing environmental challenges.

The launch attracted a large audience at the book fair, where Sheikha Bodour also signed copies for readers during an event that lasted more than two hours.

The publication is the latest literary project from Sheikha Bodour, who won the 2025 BolognaRagazzi Award's fiction prize for her children's book House of Wisdom.

Sheikha Bodour with young fans at the launch. Photo: Sharjah International Book Fair Show caption: Sheikha Bodour with young fans at the launch. Photo: Sharjah…

Her previous book, Let Them Know She Is Here: Searching for the Queen of Mleiha, was launched at the 2025 Sharjah International Book Fair. Combining archaeological research with personal reflection, it explores the possibility that ancient Mleiha was ruled by a succession of queens, drawing inspiration from a coin discovered at the Sharjah archaeological site bearing the image of a female ruler.

The book, which took five years to complete, also examines identity, heritage and Sheikha Bodour's own journey of self-discovery. It was published in Arabic and English, with a Polish translation launched in Warsaw in June during Sharjah's participation as guest of honour at the Warsaw International Book Fair.

Speaking to The National at the time, Sheikha Bodour described the deeply personal nature of the work.

"When you read Let Them Know She Is Here, it's like I've put my heart on a plate and I've given it to you," she said.

"It took me five years to write this book, from research to having the courage to put my thoughts down on paper and battling a lot of self-doubt, and just to get my voice out."

Sheikha Bodour is also a prominent figure in international publishing. In October 2025, she was appointed Unesco goodwill ambassador for education and book culture, recognising her efforts to promote literacy, publishing and access to education around the world.

Sheikha Bodour won the 2025 BolognaRagazzi Award's fiction prize for her children's book, House of Wisdom. Photo: Sharjah International Book Fair Show caption: Sheikha Bodour won the 2025 BolognaRagazzi Award's fiction p…

She made history as the first Arab woman to serve as president of the International Publishers Association, which was established in 1896. She held the position from 2021 to 2022.

As founder and chief executive of Kalimat Group, she has played a significant role in developing the UAE's publishing industry, particularly children's literature. She also established the Emirates Publishers Association, the UAE Board on Books for Young People and Knowledge Without Borders, initiatives aimed at encouraging reading and expanding access to books.

She is chairwoman of the Sharjah Book Authority, which oversees Sharjah International Book Fair, and president of the American University of Sharjah.

Her publishing advocacy also extends internationally through PublisHer, a global network of more than 1,000 women working in the industry, which she founded to promote greater representation and opportunities for women.

With The Conference of the Birds, she returns to children's storytelling, drawing on literary heritage to explore questions about the natural world and the role young readers can play in protecting it.