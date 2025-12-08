Sheikha Bodour's search for a queen offers revealing self-portrait of leading cultural thinker

I didn't know what to expect when I started reading Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi's new book Let Them Know She is Here: Searching for the Queen of Mleiha. It stems from a 30-year curiosity that began in 1995 when Sheikha Bodour spent time at Mleiha, an ancient archaeological site in Sharjah, as part of her application to study archaeology and anthropology at Cambridge University.

Over the unfolding 335 pages, we encounter a story of determination to uncover a lost history and ultimately attempt to answer the question: Was Mleiha, like other ancient kingdoms in the Arabian Peninsula, ruled by a queen? If so, who was she? The queen's existence is yet to be proved but is implied through the journey that Sheikha Bodour takes us on in the book and the discoveries and anecdotes she shares. The author states: “I wasn't here just to learn history. I was here to rewrite it.”

The story is filled with unique characters, from elderly Emirati women to acclaimed archaeologists and academics. Special guests from the animal kingdom make an appearance, including an owl, a fox and a snake, many with visions and mystical references. The book (published by Kalimat Group) also provides a first-hand account of recent cultural developments such as a behind-the-scenes countdown to the Faya Palaeolandscape's registration as a Unesco World Heritage Site in July.

Let Them Know She Is Here: Searching for the Queen of Mleiha is available in English and Arabic. Photo: SIBF

For the past two and a half years I have had the opportunity to witness Sheikha Bodour work, as part of our commitments as members of the American University of Sharjah's board of trustees, which she chairs. More than once, I have found myself wishing for a way to share her everyday ethics with others, especially the younger generation of Emirati leaders who are in need of role models. Reading this book is an ideal way to gain insight into her leadership and do just that. For instance, Sheikha Bodour, who also holds an MSc in medical anthropology from University College London, makes a case for strengthening our bond with the planet. “When we lose connection to the land, we lose connection to ourselves,” she writes.

Sheikha Bodour teaches us through her writing about pursuing our dreams and leaving no stone unturned. I was drawn by her ability to turn setbacks into opportunities and launch pads. As the story unfolds and excitement grows around the unearthing of an ancient burial tomb, an unfortunate twist reveals that its contents have probably been taken by grave robbers. This revelation sets our author on a journey, first geographically, from dust-filled ancient sites to the halls of academia and its libraries, but also internally, finally realising that she, and by extension all of us, are guardians of our ancient heritage. Towards the end of the book, following this long and arduous journey of research, excavations and pursuits, a sentence stands out: “There was nothing to take. There was only what could be given.”

Let Them Know She is Here is part adventure, part historical narrative, part philosophy. But all together, it is a lot of fun and essential reading for anyone who wants to gain insight into the thinking of one of the leading cultural and academic protagonists in the UAE and Arab Gulf region.

