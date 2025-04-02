Iraqi writer Nussaibah Younis shortlisted for Women's Prize for Fiction

Nussaibah Younes, an Iraqi writer based in the UK, has been shortlisted for the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/books/2022/06/16/ruth-ozeki-wins-womens-prize-for-fiction-did-not-expect-this-at-all/" target="_blank">Women's Prize for Fiction </a>award. Her book, <i>Fundementally, </i>has been nominated alongside five other novels. The award winner will collect £30,000 ($38,700) in prize money. <i>Fundementally</i> tells the story of a heart-broken woman who takes a UN job in Baghdad and begins working with former ISIS brides<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/europe/what-can-the-west-do-with-its-nationals-who-joined-isis-1.831905" target="_blank"> to rehabilitate them</a> from their experience. The book was published in February and has already garnered attention for its subject matter, earning rave reviews. Other nominees for the prize include American writer Miranda July; British writer Elizabeth Strout; Afghan-German writer Aria Aber; Iranian-American writer Sanam Mahloudji; and Dutch-Israeli writer Yael van der Wouden. The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2021/09/08/susanna-clarkes-piranesi-wins-womens-prize-for-fiction/" target="_blank">Women's Prize for Fiction</a> is one of the UK’s most prestigious literary awards. Established in 1996, the award recognises the literary achievement of female writers. Alongside the prize money, winners also receive a bronze bust called <i>Bessie</i>, created by artist Grizel Niven. This year's award was open to English-language novels published in the UK between April 1, 2024, and March 31, 2025. The winner will be revealed on June 12, alongside the recipient of its sister award, the Women’s Prize for Nonfiction. Last year, the fiction award was won by American writer V. V. Ganeshananthan for her novel <i>Brotherless Night</i>, ahead of British-Palestinian author Isabella Hammad and her novel <i>Enter Ghost</i>.