The Message by Ta-Nehisi Coates If I Must Die: Poetry and Prose by Refaat Alareer; Three Worlds: Memoirs of an Arab-Jew by Avi Shlaim. Photo: Penguin Random House, Bloomsbury., OR Books
Twelve must-read books about history of Israel-Palestine conflict

These titles provide perspective of the background of current events