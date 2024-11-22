Liverpool's Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring against Chelsea at Anfield in Liverpool. AFP
Liverpool's Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring against Chelsea at Anfield in Liverpool. AFP

Culture

Books

Mohamed Salah’s inspiration to transform his body into elite fitness

New book tells how the Egyptian winger used superhuman focus on his journey to become one of the best footballers in the world

Simon Hughes

November 22, 2024

The Arts Edit

A guide to arts and culture, from a Middle Eastern perspective

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      The Arts Edit