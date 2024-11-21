Teenage Moroccan winger Eliesse Ben Seghir is now in his third season at Ligue 1 side Monaco.
Teenage Moroccan winger Eliesse Ben Seghir is now in his third season at Ligue 1 side Monaco.

Teenage kicks: Aznou, Ben Seghir and the young stars making their mark for Mena nations

The likes of Morocco, Algeria and Libya have been snapping up dual-nationality players from Europe with the carrot of major tournament game-time

Ian Hawkey
November 21, 2024

