This week's Al Ain Book Festival will showcase 100,000 books and include more than 200 events. Pawan Singh / The National
Five sessions not to miss at the 2024 Al Ain Book Festival

Highlights include session with UAE's youngest beekeeper and concert by Arab Choir

Saeed Saeed
November 18, 2024

