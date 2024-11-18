Five sessions not to miss at the 2024 Al Ain Book Festival

More than 200 events, ranging from book launches and author discussions to creative workshops, will take place during the 15th<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/al-ain/" target="_blank"> Al Ain </a>Book Festival. Running until Saturday, the annual event is an important part of the UAE literary landscape. The festival, organised by the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/books/2024/10/16/arabic-novels-fifty-most-important-20th-century/" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre</a>, is being held in Al Ain Square at the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/property/hazza-bin-zayed-stadium-in-al-ain-shortlisted-for-world-building-of-the-year-1.97086" target="_blank">Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium</a>. This year's theme is All Eyes on Al Ain. The event will feature poetry readings, theatre productions and cultural seminars by Emirati authors and organisations, with more than 200 exhibitors in attendance and 100,000 books showcased. “The festival promotes Al Ain’s position as a cultural and intellectual hub, highlighting its deep connections to culture, books and education while being home to some of the UAE’s oldest and most prominent universities,” said ALC chairman Ali bin Tamim. Here are five key sessions to check out at the book fair: <b>Wednesday, November 20, 7:30pm</b> The Emirati poet will share her experiences overcoming a series of health conditions through willpower and wisdom gleaned from her favourite <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/10/26/sarab-womex-festival-manchester-arabic/" target="_blank">Arabic poets</a>. Adding to the atmosphere are a series of short musical interludes featuring Arabic folk music. <b>Thursday, November 21, 6pm</b> A member of Abu Dhabi's ruling family will appear at the Al Ain Book Fair to formally launch her latest book. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2023/03/01/why-it-is-best-to-leave-culture-undefined/" target="_blank">Sheikha Alyazia bint Nahyan Al Nahyan</a>, an ambassador for culture for the Arab League's Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organisation, will discuss themes behind her new work, <i>The Humdrums of Culture</i>. The book offers her reflections on Arabic and Western philosophy and draws on Arabic heritage and culture to propose ways to navigate the tensions of everyday life. <b>Friday, November 22, 6pm</b> Touted by organisers as the youngest Emirati beekeeper, Mahra Al Naqbi has been creating quite a buzz. Trained by the UAE's<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/first-licensed-uae-beekeepers-association-launches-in-dubai-1.670881" target="_blank"> Beekeepers Association</a>, the 12-year-old is one of the winners of the 2024 Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award for her efforts in promoting a craft essential to UAE heritage and the surrounding environment. <b>Friday, November 22, 7:30pm</b> In the era of social media, separating fact from fiction is crucial in discussions about health and treatments. Dr Mohamed Ahmed El Maghawri Shanab, an Internal Medicine Specialist from Abu Dhabi's Burjeel Hospital, will provide examples of credible sources to combat the rising tide of online misinformation surrounding health diagnoses and treatments. <b>Friday, November 22, 8:30pm</b> The festival will host stirring concert by The Arab Choir. The Abu Dhabi ensemble will perform songs inspired by the poetry of the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, alongside a selection of popular classical Arabic songs.