World Book Day: Seven last-minute costume ideas for Tintin, Wednesday Addams and more

Every parent has had that sinking feeling. The class WhatsApp chat lights up, with mums and dads discussing what they’re going to dress their little ones up as, and you suddenly realise you’ve missed an all-important email from the school.

In celebration of World Book Day on Thursday, schools across the UAE will encourage children to bring in their favourite books, participate in book swaps and dress up as their favourite characters.

Whether you were busy with work or didn’t get round to reading the email, fear not — here are seven quick and easy costumes to prepare.

Tintin

Dress your little one up as famous fictional reporter Tintin. All you need is a white shirt, brown chinos and a blue jumper. Photo: Next, EPA, theseamanmom.com

Costume basics: Brown trousers, white shirt and blue jumper

Who is Tintin? Tintin is the creation of Belgian cartoonist Georges Remi, who used the pen name Herge. He is a young news reporter who investigates stories and solves crimes along with his trusty sidekick, his dog Snowy.

The star of 14 books, Tintin is a celebrated literary character and Herge’s stories are an ideal way to transition children from picture books to older fiction thanks to their comic strip style.

Elevate the look: Add Tintin's brown shoes and white socks, into which he tucks his trousers. He also carries a brown satchel and is rarely found without his camera, which can be made from a small box and plastic cup. A stuffed white dog teddy will work as Snowy. Oh, and don't forget the hairspray for his famous quiff.

Wednesday Addams

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in Netflix's Wednesday. Photo: Netflix

Costume basics: Black dress, black tights, black shoes and hair in plaits

Who is Wednesday Addams? With the success of the recent Netflix show Wednesday, you’d be forgiven for thinking she’s a TV and film character. However, there are plenty of Wednesday Addams books, too.

The youngest daughter of Gomez and Morticia Addams, Wednesday is smart, observant and excellent at problem-solving, making her a great inspiration for young readers.

Elevate the look: Wednesday’s dress traditionally has a pointed white collar, which you can make from material or even paper.

Billionaire Boy

Billionaire Boy Joe Spud, created by British author and comedian David Walliams, is an easy costume to create. Photo: HarperCollins

Costume basics: Jeans, white T-shirt, sunglasses, baseball cap and jewellery

Who is Billionaire Boy? Billionaire Boy, aka Joe Spud, is the creation of British comic actor and author, David Walliams.

The 12-year-old lives in a large country house with his rich father and has everything he could ever want in life, except a friend.

When he leaves his posh school to join a local comprehensive, he makes friends with Bob and the pair learn a lesson in friendship and loyalty.

Elevate the look: The cover of Walliams’s book depicts a boy throwing money in the air. Print out some fake bank notes, use Monopoly money or even draw your own and pin them to the T-shirt and jeans.

Paddington Bear

Paddington Bear is an easy costume to create. Photo: WireImage

Costume basics: Blue coat, red hat, red boots and a suitcase

Who is Paddington Bear? Named after the London train station where the Brown family find him, Paddington is the creation of British author Michael Bond.

Paddington first appeared in 1958 and has remained an enduring and wholesome family favourite character since, with more than 20 books published and a handful of films released.

Elevate the look: Paddington has a tag attached to his coat which reads: “Please look after this bear, thank you." Make your own oversized tag and swap “this bear” for your little one’s name. Add a marmalade sandwich for lunch.

Where’s Wally?

Costume basics: Red and white striped jumper and matching hat, blue trousers

Who is Wally? Created by the British illustrator Martin Handford, Where’s Wally? (Where’s Waldo? In the United States and Canada) has sold more than 73 million copies and been translated into 26 languages since the first book was published in 1987.

Children, and parents, can hone their observation skills by finding the character in an array of different crowds.

Elevate the look: Wally wears round glasses. If you don’t have any costume ones, draw them onto your child’s face with an eyeliner pencil.

Rapunzel

This Rapunzel costume is available on Amazon for next-day delivery. Photo: N/C

Costume basics: Princess-style dress, lots of hair

Who is Rapunzel? While the tale of the princess locked up in the tower is almost as old as storytelling itself, the fairytale was first put down on paper in Friedrich Schultz's Kleine Romane in 1790.

It was the Brothers Grimm, Jacob and Wilhelm, whose Children's and Household Tales, published in 1812 made the tale world famous. Characterised by her very long hair, Rapunzel was locked in a tower by an evil sorceress.

Elevate the look: Many parents have a princess outfit in the dress-up box, which can be adapted to portray Cinderella, Tiana, Belle and more. For Rapunzel, buy some balls of yarn and create a super-long ponytail out of wool.

Thing 1 and Thing 2

Dr Seuss's characters Thing 1 and Thing 2 can be created from red clothing and some white paper. Getty Images

Costume basics: Red long-sleeve top and trousers, blue hair

Who are Thing 1 and Thing 2? The naughty, chaos-loving twins sprang from the imagination of American children’s author and cartoonist Theodor Seuss Geisel, aka Dr Seuss.

First appearing in The Cat in the Hat, where they ran riot in Conrad and Sally’s house, they are characterised by the names on their tummies — Thing 1 and Thing 2 — making it an ideal costume idea for twins or siblings.

Elevate the look: The tummy logos are easy to add by pining white paper onto a T-shirt. If you can’t get a light blue wig, spray a white one.