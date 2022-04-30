Abu Dhabi International Book Fair 2022 announces dates: what to expect

More than 400 events will be be held across seven days at this year's Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, which will take place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre from May 23 to 29.

Organised by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, part of the Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi, the event, now in its 31st year, will bring together literary figures, Nobel laureates, academics and industry professionals from around the world, hosting more than 1,000 publishers from 80 countries.

The programme will include literary and cultural seminars, creative workshops, panel discussions, poetry evenings, educational events, book signings by 80 authors and children’s activities presented by renowned writers, experts and entertainers.

Germany will be Guest of Honour this year, and will be the focus of more than 15 cultural events, which will feature publishers, intellectuals and creators from the country. Special activities will include screenings of German films, as well as events that highlight collaborations between the German and Arab cultures.

Egyptian author Taha Hussein, known as the “Dean of Arabic Literature”, will be honoured as the Personality of the Year, in appreciation of his contribution to Arab culture, the ALC said. A special pavilion dedicated to Hussein will shed light on his accomplishments and cultural impact, narrating his life story in co-ordination with the Taha Hussein Museum in Egypt.

"The fair is key for the regional and international publishing sectors, presenting new opportunities and forging new partnerships for businesses and professionals in the industry from all over the world," said Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi.

New elements introduced this year include a comics corner as well as a lifestyle and a music programme. The Black Box Cinema, a miniature cinema developed by Emirati filmmaker Nawaf Al Janahi, will return after a four-year absence.

The first International Congress of Arabic Publishing and Creative Industries will also be held, where participants will discuss various ways to strengthen the book industry and advance the sector, in addition to exploring the latest trends and practices around Arabic content.

More information is available at adbookfair.com

Scroll through the gallery below for pictures from the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair 2021: